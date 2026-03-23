Next Pepe Coin: Whales Stack BNB and ETH as Smart Money Moves Into Pepeto Early

Whales are making big moves across the board right now. According to CoinDesk, large holders scooped up massive positions in BNB at $628 while ETH at $2,054 attracts renewed attention after receiving SEC commodity classification. SOL at $86 continues forming a golden cross. BTC sits at $68,200 with dominance declining to 58% as capital rotates into alternatives. The market mood has shifted from pure fear to cautious optimism, with the total crypto market cap reaching $2.44 trillion.

Circle went public at $79 per share, proving that institutional confidence in crypto has never been stronger. But while the big money is stacking blue chips, an even smarter group of investors is quietly accumulating the next pepe coin at presale pricing before the countdown hits zero and the entry permanently changes.

Pepeto Is the Next Pepe Coin Because the Same Cofounder Is Building Something Even Bigger This Time

Pepeto is not playing the usual meme coin game. The numbers already tell a loud story. Over $8.2 million raised from thousands of investors who see exactly what is happening. The PEPE cofounder who turned the original PEPE into a $7 billion phenomenon is directing PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange toward the $45 billion meme coin economy. These three products will change how the entire meme coin sector operates by giving it dedicated infrastructure that has never existed before.

The SolidProof audit confirms every smart contract is clean and verified. Over 4 billion tokens have been permanently burned, shrinking supply while demand grows every single day. The 195% staking APY means your tokens are earning more tokens from the moment you buy. The referral reward system lets early participants grow their bags without spending extra capital.

This is not charity. It is a smart growth engine where every referral brings more thrust to the rocket and puts more tokens in the hands of people who moved first. The next pepe coin does not come around every month. When the PEPE cofounder builds, history shows the results are measured in billions.

BNB at $628 Shows Whale Confidence but the Explosive Phase Is Behind It

According to Bloomberg, BNB at $628 with $88 billion market cap keeps attracting whale accumulation through strong ecosystem utility and yield programs. The token has shown resilience through every market dip this year. But at these levels, the upside is measured and predictable. Maybe $800 to $1,000 by year end. That is stability, not the kind of explosive move the next pepe coin crowd is looking for. The explosive moves happen at presale pricing before exchange listings, and that is exactly where Pepeto sits right now at $0.000000186.

Ethereum at $2,054 Attracts Institutional Capital After Commodity Classification

ETH at $2,054 with SEC commodity status and $250 billion market cap continues powering DeFi, NFTs, and Layer 2 scaling solutions. Analysts see $4,000 to $5,800 by year end. Solid returns for any portfolio. But the next pepe coin is never found inside a $250 billion token. It is found at $0.000000186 where the same cofounder who built PEPE to $7 billion is creating three dedicated products for the entire meme coin economy with confirmed exchange listings approaching.

The Presale Countdown Is Not Waiting for Anyone and When It Hits Zero the Price Changes Forever

Here is what makes this moment so urgent. The presale runs on a countdown. When the current stage fills up or the timer ends, the price increases permanently. There is no negotiation, no extension, no second chance at today’s pricing. The PEPE cofounder already proved what he can build. Three products are close to ready. The SolidProof audit protects every buyer. The 195% staking APY is earning you returns right now. $8.2 million in raised capital shows this is not a quiet project hoping someone notices.

This is the next pepe coin picking up speed before the countdown hits zero. You can either be on board when that happens or you can watch the price jump and wish you had moved while the window was still open. The countdown does not care about your hesitation. It just keeps ticking.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

What is the next pepe coin?

Pepeto at $0.000000186 built by the PEPE cofounder with three products. $8.2 million raised. Presale countdown is active.

Does whale activity in BNB affect the next pepe coin?

Whale stacking signals confidence in the market. Capital rotates from established tokens to presale entries. Pepeto captures that rotation.

How long until the next pepe coin presale ends?

Stages reprice permanently when they fill. The countdown is active. The 195% APY starts the moment you buy.

Follow Pepeto on X and Telegram for community updates.

Sources: CoinDesk | Bloomberg