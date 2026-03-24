Next Pepe Coin: Trump Pauses Iran Strikes as Bitcoin Jumps 5% and Pepeto Tops $8M

The meme coin season of 2026 has arrived and the name echoing loudest is Pepeto. After raising more than $8 million while the market corrected, this project is rapidly becoming the next pepe coin. Indeed, serious money is chasing it. Bitcoin jumped 5% above $71,000 after Trump paused Iran strikes. Afterward, oil crashed 14%, and risk assets came roaring back. But the real opportunity is not the coins bouncing to last week’s prices. Instead, it is the presale built by the cofounder who created Pepe and took it to $7 billion with nothing.

Next Pepe Coin as Bitcoin Recovers Above $71,000 on Iran Ceasefire

Bitcoin climbed above $71,000 on March 23 after Trump posted that the U.S. would pause strikes on Iran’s power plants for five days, according to CoinDesk. Oil dropped sharply with WTI crashing 11%. Meanwhile, over $400 million in crypto futures were liquidated during the weekend selloff, according to TradingView. The Fear and Greed Index reads 8, but the wallets buying during extreme fear have made the biggest returns in every previous cycle. Every time the market recovered from fear like this, the meme coins that were positioned early ran the hardest.

Next Pepe Coin: The Presale That Could Become This Cycle’s Biggest Breakout

Pepeto

Pepeto may look like a familiar frog, but behind the meme sits a foundation that most tokens in this space cannot match. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and turned zero products into a $7 billion market cap is now building a full exchange. Moreover, there is a former Binance expert on the team. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and the community fills each round faster because the people entering know the Binance listing is coming. They also know what that does to the price.

PepetoSwap removes every trading fee so your money stays whole instead of bleeding through costs on every position. Besides, the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near it, so the scam tokens flooding this recovery never touch your wallet. The wallets that entered the original Pepe early turned small amounts into generational wealth. Additionally, every one of them says they did not buy enough. Pepeto is that second chance.

The same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion with nothing sits underneath a project with a real exchange, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching. Matching that market cap from presale puts 10x to 20x as the conservative floor, not the ceiling, because Pepeto has the tools that Pepe never built. S

Taking at 194% APY adds to positions while Bitcoin recovers above $71,000. Meanwhile, the meme coin crowd starts looking for the next pepe coin to ride the wave. Pepeto is that coin. The listing will erase this price permanently. The wallets inside will make the money. The people who saw this and waited will spend the rest of the cycle wishing they had moved.

Pepe (PEPE)

Pepe trades at $0.0000034 with a $4.1 billion market cap, according to CoinMarketCap. The original meme frog delivered jaw dropping returns in 2023, but at this size a 100x would push PEPE past $400 billion, well beyond Ethereum. The most realistic target is roughly 3x from here. Pepeto is the next pepe coin because the presale to listing gap creates the kind of returns PEPE’s market cap now blocks.

Solana (SOL)

Solana holds at $91 with commodity status confirmed and the Alpenglow upgrade approaching, according to Phemex. Institutional SOL ETF interest keeps growing. But SOL peaked above $250 and a full recovery is less than 3x. The next pepe coin delivers what SOL’s $40 billion market cap makes impossible because presale to listing is where the real returns get built.

Next Pepe Coin: The Clock Is Ticking and the Wallets Inside Know It

Pepeto is no longer just another presale token. It is the next pepe coin with every box checked that made DOGE and SHIB legendary plus a complete exchange behind it. The Binance listing is approaching and the recovery from fear powers every meme coin breakout. The Pepeto official website is where wallets are entering right now. The listing will arrive, the price will change, and the success stories will be about the people who moved.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What is the next pepe coin to watch in 2026? Pepeto is built by the cofounder of the original Pepe with more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching.

Can the next pepe coin deliver bigger returns than the original? Pepe reached $11 billion with zero products. The Pepeto official website offers presale entry into a project with a full exchange, making the original’s returns the floor.

How does the Iran recovery affect the next pepe coin? Bitcoin jumped 5% and risk appetite is back. Meme coins positioned early during recoveries have historically delivered the largest returns of the cycle.