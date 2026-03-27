Gold is having a moment with retail purchases tripling to $70 billion, but Wall Street started offloading positions in November and the smart money is rotating into crypto utility. PEPE jumped 18% with meme volume above $4.5 billion, and BTC ETFs pulled $962 million in six straight days. The next pepe coin is not a random token riding the name. It is the project built by the same cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took it from nothing to $7 billion. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised and a Binance listing approaching, is that project with exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and 193% APY staking that PEPE never had.

Next Pepe Coin as Gold Retail Triples and BTC ETFs Pull $962 Million in Six Days

Retail gold purchases tripled to $70 billion while Wall Street exited positions, according to CoinDesk. BTC ETFs recorded $962 million in six days with BlackRock pulling $139 million, according to Crypto.com. The SEC clarified most crypto assets are not securities. The successor rides the same viral energy that pushed PEPE to $11 billion but arrives with infrastructure the original never delivered. When institutional money exits gold and rotates into crypto utility, the presale with real exchange tools catches every dollar of that capital.

Next Pepe Coin: Where the Same Creator Builds What the Originals Never Had

Pepeto

The SEC just clarified that most crypto assets are not securities, and that single ruling reshapes every digital asset from Solana to the smallest presale. Pepeto is built to benefit from that clarity. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract.

More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches. PepetoSwap removes every fee so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near dangerous tokens. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost, and these exchange tools are the infrastructure that keeps demand growing after launch instead of fading.

Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while BTC ETFs pull $962 million in six days and retail gold purchases triple, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real tools.

The investors who entered Pepe early made millions and wished they had bought more, and Pepeto is that second chance with better infrastructure and the same cofounder. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money.

PEPE Coin

PEPE trades at $0.0000034 after gaining 18% on the latest bounce, according to Cryptonews. The original frog token proved community energy alone could build $11 billion. But PEPE has zero utility and its $1.4 billion cap limits returns. The next pepe coin carries the same DNA with exchange tools.

Solana (SOL)

Solana trades at $86 with commodity status and Alpenglow approaching, according to Phemex. SOL has strong developer activity. But from $86 a recovery to $250 is roughly 3x. Pepeto offers presale to listing math SOL’s $40 billion cap cannot match.

Next Pepe Coin: The Window Is Open and the Listing Approaches

The market is buzzing as Wall Street sells gold and capital rotates into crypto utility. But the next pepe coin is the one with the same cofounder and better tools. Pepeto has the SolidProof audit and the Binance listing approaching. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering right now. SHIB delivered 25,000% on community alone, and Pepeto carries stronger community energy with exchange infrastructure into a market where gold rotation adds billions in fresh capital. The listing will close this window.

The entries on Pepeto official website right now are the positions this cycle will reward most.

FAQ

Why is Pepeto considered the next pepe coin?

Pepeto has the same cofounder who created PEPE, exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching.

How does the next pepe coin compare to the original?

PEPE has zero utility and a $1.4 billion cap. The Pepeto official website offers presale entry with exchange infrastructure the original never had.

What lessons apply to the next pepe coin?

Early participation drives the biggest returns. PEPE turned $1,000 into $100,000, and Pepeto offers that same early window with better tools.