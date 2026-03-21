A federal jury just found Elon Musk liable for misleading Twitter shareholders during the 2022 takeover, a verdict that could cost him billions in damages and is sending shockwaves across every market he touches. According to CoinDesk, while headline risk hammers established assets, the smartest capital in crypto is flowing into presale entries where the returns are not tethered to any single personality or courtroom outcome.

The next pepe coin conversation has shifted entirely toward the one project where the PEPE cofounder is building something that stands on its own: three real products, verified security, and a presale raising millions while the rest of the market processes the news cycle.

Why the Next Pepe Coin Cannot Be Found at a $4 Billion Valuation

PEPE, born from internet meme culture, currently commands a market cap above $4 billion at $0.0000033. Having already posted its jaw dropping gains during the 2023 surge, it now sits in the heavyweight class alongside DOGE and SHIB where billion dollar valuations cap every future return calculation.

The most optimistic short term target analysts offer reaches roughly $0.000010, approximately 3x from here. That is a respectable gain for holders who entered early, but for anyone arriving now with significant capital seeking the next pepe coin that could create millionaires, 3x on a token that already captured its parabolic moment is not the kind of entry that changes financial destinies.

Pepeto: Where the PEPE Cofounder Channels $7 Billion of Experience Into the Next Pepe Coin

While PEPE sits at $4 billion and most analysts cap its upside at 3x, the PEPE cofounder has already moved on to build Pepeto with three dedicated products that target the kind of returns PEPE can no longer structurally deliver. Having already captured its explosive gains years ago, PEPE now occupies the heavyweight category where the ceiling is visible from every angle.

The most optimistic analyst target for PEPE reaches $0.000010, roughly 3x from current levels, while Pepeto at $0.000000186 with the PEPE cofounder targets returns that make 3x look like spare change for those who enter with the size this moment demands.

Risk reward profiles overwhelmingly favor the presale at $0.000000186 because PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange, the SolidProof audit, and $8.2 million in conviction from thousands of wallets create the kind of entry that the next pepe coin demands from those willing to commit with real size. Over 4 billion tokens burned permanently tighten supply.

The 195% staking APY compounds proportionally, meaning every large position grows yield faster than smaller entries while the entire community waits for confirmed exchange listings to open the floodgates. The wallets entering now are not testing the waters. They are diving in because they can read the pattern and they know the PEPE cofounder does not build small.

XRP Holds $1.43 as Institutional Momentum Builds Slowly

According to Bloomberg, XRP trades at $1.43 with the $80 billion market cap benefiting from advancing ETF applications. Analyst targets suggest $3 to $5 for 2x to 3.5x gains over the coming quarters. Credible for institutional portfolios, but the next pepe coin crowd searching for the entry that creates millionaires from large commitments recognizes that $80 billion tokens deliver the kind of patience that accumulates slowly, not the kind of explosive moment that presale entries at $0.000000186 produce when listings arrive overnight.

The Next Pepe Coin Creates Millionaires From Hours of Conviction Not Years of Patience

Musk faces billions in damages from a single jury verdict. Markets shift in hours, not months. The next pepe coin presale at $0.000000186 operates on that same compressed timeline where confirmed exchange listings are approaching fast and every hour of waiting costs positioning that the people who entered yesterday already secured. The PEPE cofounder delivered $7 billion the first time around with zero products. This time there are three. The SolidProof audit confirms the foundation. The 195% staking APY rewards every large position daily. Go large now. The presale clock does not care about headlines or jury verdicts. It cares about wallets, and the wallets are filling fast.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

What is the next pepe coin after the Musk verdict?

Pepeto at $0.000000186 with the PEPE cofounder and three products. Presale entries are independent of headline risk and target millionaire outcomes from large positions before listings.

Can PEPE still deliver big returns as the next pepe coin?

PEPE at $4 billion targets 3x at most. Pepeto at $0.000000186 with the same cofounder targets 269x to 537x. The next pepe coin opportunity sits at presale pricing, not at heavyweight valuations.

Why go large on the next pepe coin now?

195% staking APY compounds proportionally on larger positions. Confirmed listings approach daily. The presale at $0.000000186 ends soon and this pricing vanishes permanently.

Follow Pepeto on X and Telegram for community updates.

Sources: CoinDesk | Bloomberg