The market is shifting again. Large cap giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum are showing strength after the CLARITY Act stablecoin deal cleared, but a new wave of retail interest is forming around early stage projects with strong utility and community energy. That is where Pepeto has started pulling attention from established players. With the recovery building fast, investors are looking for the next pepe coin, and Pepeto is making the strongest case with more than $8 million raised, zero fee exchange tools already running, a SolidProof audit, and a former Binance expert driving the platform toward its Binance listing.

Next Pepe Coin Gains Attention as CLARITY Act Stablecoin Deal Clears the Senate

Senators Tillis and Alsobrooks reached a deal on stablecoin yield, clearing the obstacle that stalled the CLARITY Act since January, according to FinTech Weekly. Polymarket prices a 72% chance the bill gets signed in 2026. Phemex reported JPMorgan described the passage as a positive catalyst for digital assets. Finding the next pepe coin matters more now because institutional capital follows regulatory clarity, and the entries that position before that money arrives will profit the most.

Next Pepe Coin: Where the Real Opportunity Is Forming Right Now

Pepeto

This is where things get interesting. While Bitcoin and Solana dominate their lanes, Pepeto is capturing retail attention with a completely different approach. Instead of competing with major blockchains, Pepeto is building a meme exchange that blends real utility with zero fee trading on the Ethereum blockchain. PepetoSwap removes the costs that drain capital on every swap. The risk scorer checks contracts for danger before your money goes near them. The bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost.

Security is another reason Pepeto is gaining traction fast. SolidProof completed the full audit before the presale opened. The cofounder who built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team is driving the exchange toward its Binance listing. What is really pushing attention toward Pepeto is the scale of committed capital, with more than $8 million raised during fear.

The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Staking at 194% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that from Pepeto’s entry is 150x. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be the success stories of this cycle. The next pepe coin is the one with the same cofounder, better products, and presale pricing that disappears on listing day.

Solana (SOL)

Solana trades at $90, down 70% from its $294 all time high, according to Coinbase. The staked SOL ETF launched and weekly inflows added $9.1 million. Even $294 is 3.4x over quarters. SOL is a reliable mid term pick, but 3.4x over quarters will not make anyone rich. Pepeto’s listing delivers 150x in one event.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum sits at $2,145 with Bitmine holding 4.66 million ETH worth $6.5 billion, according to CoinGecko. Even $4,000 is roughly 2x over months. ETH will recover, but the wallets looking for the the successor to Pepe are not waiting for ETH to slowly double over months. They are inside Pepeto already.

Next Pepe Coin: Why Pepeto’s Listing Will Create This Cycle’s Biggest Winners

The CLARITY Act deal is forming and institutional money is coming. SOL has fundamentals. ETH has dominance. But Pepeto is the story traders are talking about because the Binance listing turns presale positions into multiples that large caps cannot deliver. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and the people who do not move before the listing will spend this cycle watching Pepeto holders get rich from the entry they chose to skip.

Secure the the next frog meme entry before the Binance listing

FAQs

What is the next pepe coin with real exchange tools behind it?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with the cofounder of the original Pepe, a SolidProof audit, and zero fee trading already running before the Binance listing.

Is Pepeto the next pepe coin compared to SOL and ETH?

SOL targets 3.4x. ETH targets 2x. The Pepeto official website gives presale access where 150x happens on one listing day.

Why are traders calling Pepeto the next pepe coin?

Same cofounder, same 420 trillion supply, but this time with a full exchange and a Binance listing approaching. Pepe had nothing. Pepeto has everything.