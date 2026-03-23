Bitcoin miners have sold more than 15,000 BTC since the October market peak, marking a shift away from the once popular hold forever strategy. According to CoinDesk, the sell off began shortly after the peak as tighter margins and rising debt forced companies to rethink their treasury approaches. Several major mining firms reduced their holdings significantly.

The market is pumping with BTC at $71,200 after $400 million in short liquidations. ETH at $2,164 surging double digits. SOL at $91 jumping on institutional demand. As that strategy change unfolds, investor attention is moving toward new projects built around real utility. While analysts debate established token recovery targets, some investors are already inside Pepeto at $0.000000186 where the PEPE cofounder builds three products for the $45 billion meme coin economy as the next pepe coin conversation heats up.

Next Pepe Coin Spotlight: Pepeto Offers Real Products While Miners Pivot Their Strategies

Pepeto is a project designed to give the $45 billion meme coin economy dedicated trading infrastructure for the first time ever. The key difference compared with most presales is simple: the PEPE cofounder who built $7 billion is directing three real products toward a market that desperately needs them. Three products are close to ready with confirmed exchange listings approaching fast. While many projects focus on empty roadmaps and vague timelines, the PEPE cofounder has directed core infrastructure development from the beginning and continues building while $8.2 million in presale capital demonstrates massive investor conviction.

As miners adjust strategies and the broader crypto market pumps harder than anything we have seen in months, demand for dedicated meme coin infrastructure is growing rapidly. Projects capable of serving the $45 billion meme coin economy with real products are becoming the most valuable entries in the next pepe coin conversation. The presale has already raised more than $8.2 million, and the SolidProof audit confirms every contract is verified and clean.

The 194% staking APY compounds daily on every position while confirmed exchange listings approach. Projects that combine real products with presale pricing often attract massive attention during the early part of a pumping market cycle. That dynamic explains why Pepeto at $0.000000186 is beginning to dominate the next pepe coin discussions as the most promising entry heading into the rest of 2026.

Ethereum at $2,164 Surges as the Broader Market Pumps

According to Fortune, ETH at $2,164 surging with double digit gains as the market pumps across every sector. The $250 billion market cap targets $4,000 for 90%. Strong for portfolios. But the next pepe coin opportunity for explosive returns sits at $0.000000186 where three products and the PEPE cofounder create what $250 billion recovery targets cannot match for retail investors during this pumping market.

Solana at $91 Rallies on Institutional ETF Demand

SOL at $91 jumping as institutional ETF inflows continue supporting the recovery. Analysts target $110 to $200 for about 2.3x gains. But the next pepe coin entry at $0.000000186 where confirmed listings during a pumping market create the multiplication that $49 billion recovery targets cannot produce for retail investors seeking life changing returns from normal sized positions.

Miners Are Pivoting and the Market Is Pumping but the Next Pepe Coin Countdown at $0.000000186 Is Reaching Zero

While established token holders continue debating recovery targets, some investors are positioning themselves at the beginning of this pumping cycle inside Pepeto at $0.000000186. The next pepe coin is the obvious destination because the PEPE cofounder built $7 billion and three products are close to ready for the $45 billion meme coin economy. That track record has helped the presale raise over $8.2 million. The SolidProof audit is done. The 194% APY is live. Over 4 billion tokens burned. With confirmed exchange listings approaching during this pumping market, the next pepe coin presale at $0.000000186 will not remain open for long. Every stage that fills reprices permanently.

The countdown is on. Get in now before the ground floor disappears forever. The market is pumping. Three products are close to ready. The SolidProof audit protects every position. Confirmed exchange listings during this kind of momentum will change the pricing permanently and the next pepe coin entry at $0.000000186 will become a distant memory that only the earliest investors got to enjoy.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

What is the next pepe coin?

Pepeto at $0.000000186. PEPE cofounder. Three products. $8.2 million raised. Market pumping. Listings approaching fast.

Do miners selling BTC affect the next pepe coin?

Miner pivots show the market is evolving. Capital rotates to new infrastructure. Pepeto captures the shift at ground floor.

Is the next pepe coin countdown ending?

Yes. Stages reprice permanently. Market pumping. The 194% APY compounds daily. Act before listings arrive.

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Sources: CoinDesk | Fortune