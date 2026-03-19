Next Crypto Expected to Hit $1: Analysts Spotlight This New $0.04 DeFi Protocol

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a new DeFi protocol gaining attention from analysts as a potential low-cost altcoin with long-term upside. Priced around $0.04 during its early stages, the project focuses on decentralized lending and borrowing through non-custodial liquidity pools, allowing users to earn yield or access collateralized loans directly on-chain. With its V1 protocol already introduced on testnet and core features like liquidity pools and interest-bearing tokens in place, Mutuum Finance is being closely monitored within the crypto market as investors search for the next crypto to reach $1 in the evolving decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

Mutuum Finance: Entry Metrics and Financial Growth

The financial progress of Mutuum Finance reflects deep trust from its global community. To date, the project has successfully raised over $20.8 million in funding. This support comes from more than 19,200 individual holders worldwide. The project is currently moving through its Phase 7 distribution stage. During this period, the native MUTM token is priced at $0.04. This follows a steady climb from its initial $0.01 starting point in early 2025.

The project has a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens. A significant portion of 45.5% or 1.82 billion tokens is reserved for these early community stages. With over 850 million tokens already claimed, the supply for the current phase is shrinking quickly. Participants entering now are securing tokens before the confirmed launch price of $0.06. This means the current entry point is positioned for an automatic 50% jump in value once the protocol reaches the wider market. This structured growth model ensures that the community remains the primary owner of the network from the very beginning.

The Architecture of Non Custodial Lending

Mutuum Finance is currently developing a professional hub for non custodial borrowing and lending on the Ethereum network. The project aims to remove the friction found in traditional models by offering a dual market ecosystem. It is developing a Peer to Contract (P2C) market where users supply funds into automated pools to earn yield. It is also building a Peer to Peer (P2P) marketplace for direct agreements with custom terms between two parties. This allows for a more flexible and transparent environment for managing capital.

To ensure the highest level of safety, the protocol has completed a full manual audit by Halborn Security. This firm is famous for reviewing the most complex financial architectures in the industry. Additionally, the MUTM token smart contract holds a high safety score of 90/100 from Certik. These security steps are essential for building the trust needed to support large scale capital movements. By prioritizing a verified security first approach, the protocol is positioning itself as a leader in the next generation of decentralized infrastructure.

V1 Readiness and Market Projections

The primary catalyst for recent interest has been the activation of the V1 protocol on the testnet. This working version utilizes a unique system of mtTokens and Debt Tokens to manage capital flows. When a user supplies an asset, they receive mtTokens as interest bearing receipts. These tokens grow in value automatically based on the protocol’s Annual Percentage Yield (APY). On the borrowing side, Debt Tokens track user obligations with full transparency. The system maintains safety through a strict Loan to Value (LTV) ratio, typically set at 75%.

Market analysts are closely watching these technical results to form their price predictions. Based on the utility of the V1 engine and the growth of its holder base, some analysts suggest a move toward the $0.40 to $0.60 range is possible by late 2026. This would represent a 1,000% to 1,500% increase from the current level. This prediction is backed by the project’s ability to deliver a working product while still in its early stages. Many experts believe that as the protocol transitions to the main network, the demand for its lending services will drive a significant repricing of the token.

Stablecoin Plans and Institutional Interest

The roadmap for the remainder of 2026 includes the launch of a native over collateralized stablecoin. This asset will be minted directly against the interest bearing mtTokens held within the protocol. This is an important step because it allows users to unlock spending power without needing to sell their primary holdings. By creating its own stablecoin, Mutuum Finance is building a complete financial ecosystem where capital can work in multiple ways. This adds long term stability to the protocol and provides more utility for every token holder.

The urgency within the project is further highlighted by recent whale allocations, including a single entry of $115,000 from an experienced market player. When large investors make moves like this, it means they see strong potential in the project’s technical foundation. These high volume entries are crucial because they signal professional confidence in the protocol’s ability to handle large scale capital. As Phase 7 nears completion, the combination of audited security, functional technology, and whale backing suggests that Mutuum Finance is ready for its most active period of growth.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com