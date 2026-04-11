Nexomic Unveils a New Era of Biomarker Intelligence with AI-Driven Precision Oncology Solutions

Dublin, Ireland | April 8, 2026, Nexomic, a pioneering company in biomarker intelligence, today announced its breakthrough approach to transforming cancer care through advanced artificial intelligence and multi-omic integration. By leveraging AI Precision oncology biomarkers and AI Systems-biology-driven omics, the company aims to decode disease complexity and deliver highly personalized, clinically actionable insights for both clinical trials and patient care.

As oncology continues to face challenges driven by disease heterogeneity and inconsistent treatment outcomes, Nexomic is addressing a critical gap by moving beyond traditional single biomarkers toward a new class of multi-dimensional biomarker intelligence.

Reimagining Precision Oncology Through AI

Cancer is not a single disease but a collection of highly diverse and evolving conditions, making treatment decisions increasingly complex. Conventional biomarkers often fail to capture this complexity, leading to suboptimal patient outcomes and inefficiencies in drug development.

Nexomic addresses this challenge by integrating multiple layers of biological data, including genomic, transcriptomic, epigenomic, proteomic, metabolic, and immune signals. Through its proprietary AI frameworks, the company generates comprehensive molecular signatures that reflect the full biological state of a patient’s disease.

This innovative approach, powered by AI Precision oncology biomarkers, enables more accurate patient stratification, better therapy selection, and improved prediction of treatment response.

Transforming Clinical Trials and Patient Care

The applications of Nexomic’s technology extend across the healthcare ecosystem. In clinical trials, its AI-driven biomarkers help identify patient subgroups more likely to respond to therapies, reducing trial failures and accelerating drug development timelines.

In clinical practice, AI Systems-biology-driven omics empower physicians with deeper insights into disease biology, enabling more informed and personalized treatment decisions.

By bridging advanced AI with real-world clinical utility, Nexomic is positioning itself at the forefront of precision oncology innovation.

Key Highlights of Nexomic’s Platform

Multi-dimensional biomarker intelligence integrating diverse omics data

Advanced AI and deep learning models designed for complex disease decoding

Indication-specific biomarkers tailored to specific cancer types and clinical questions

Enhanced patient stratification for improved treatment matching

Predictive capabilities for therapy response and disease progression

Scalable solutions for both clinical trials and routine clinical care

Strong focus on explainability to ensure transparency and trust in AI outputs

A Commitment to Explainable and Actionable AI

A defining aspect of Nexomic’s platform is its commitment to explainability. Unlike traditional “black box” AI systems, the company ensures that its biomarker outputs are biologically interpretable and clinically meaningful.

This transparency allows oncologists, researchers, and regulatory stakeholders to understand the underlying biological drivers behind each prediction, fostering confidence and enabling broader adoption of AI-powered precision medicine.

Leadership Perspective

“Our mission is to fundamentally change how we understand and treat complex diseases like cancer,” said Mohammad Ghosheh, the Co-founder and CEO of Nexomic. “By combining AI Precision oncology biomarkers with AI Systems-biology-driven omics, we are unlocking a deeper layer of biological insight that was previously inaccessible. This is not just an incremental improvement; it is a paradigm shift toward truly personalized medicine.”

Driving the Future of Personalized Medicine

As the healthcare industry moves toward more individualized treatment paradigms, Nexomic is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of precision oncology. By combining AI Precision oncology biomarkers with AI Systems-biology-driven omics, the company is enabling a deeper understanding of disease at an unprecedented scale. This forward-looking approach not only enhances current clinical decision-making but also lays the foundation for next-generation therapeutic innovation. By continuously advancing its AI capabilities and expanding its multi-omic integration, Nexomic is committed to accelerating the transition from generalized treatment models to truly personalized, data-driven healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes globally.

About Nexomic

Nexomic is a Dublin, Ireland-based biomarker intelligence company specializing in the development of next-generation, AI-driven solutions for precision oncology. The company integrates artificial intelligence, deep learning, and multi-omic data to create advanced biomarker signatures that capture the full complexity of disease biology.

With expertise spanning computational biology, systems biology, and clinical application, Nexomic delivers innovative solutions across clinical trials and patient care, including treatment response prediction, therapy selection, diagnostic support, and disease monitoring. Its core strength lies in translating complex biological data into scalable, interpretable, and clinically actionable insights, making it a leader in the evolution of personalized medicine.

Call to Action

To learn more about Nexomic’s cutting-edge approach to biomarker intelligence and explore partnership opportunities, visit:

https://nexomic.com/

Media Contact

Nexomic Limited

Dublin, Ireland

Website: https://nexomic.com/