New Marketplace Sells Direct from the Farm Using Cryptocurrency

LEHI, Utah — Grow United, the Silicon Slopes-based company building blockchain-based products and services with the goal of bringing transparency to the food supply chain industry, has taken one step closer to their goal.

Grow United President Will Taylor Jr and Austin Allred of Royal Family Farms have launched the Nourish Marketplace with a group of Beta Testers. These customers are able to use the GROW cryptocurrency token as payment to purchase items from Royal Family Farms such as Royal Ranch Beef, honey from Royal Honey Company and Nurst – their colostrum skincare line.

“We want to give people the ability to say, ‘I know where my food came from,’” Taylor said on the topic of the current lack of transparency in the food supply chain. “This is a movement, a renaissance. Returning to a place of knowing more about your food, where it came from, who made it.”

Bradley Willden, President of Switch Reward Card, is providing the crypto business services through its Switch Pay product line to allow the acceptance of the GROW token. Willden added, “This is an exciting step and a great use case not only for GROW and the crypto industry, but the farmers and consumers who want transparency in our food supply chain industry.”

The GROW token is the native token of the Grow Blockchain. The GROW token can be earned by hosting a node that powers the Grow Blockchain or may be purchased from the open market.

The next steps are to open the Nourish Marketplace to a wider audience while listing other farms and products; giving farmers another avenue to sell directly to consumers.

The Nourish Marketplace is just one of the steps on the roadmap for the Royal Family Farming/Grow United partnership. Taylor added, “The vision is to decentralize the global ag and farming industry and this is a step in that direction.”

Follow Grow United on social media to receive updates on the Nourish Marketplace: https://linktr.ee/grow_united

(Originally published at MorningAgClips).

About Grow United:

Grow United is a technology company building blockchain-based products and services to decentralize the farming industry by bringing traceability and sustainability to AgTech. The goal of these products and services is to nourish people, animals and the planet.

For more information about Grow United, please visit https://www.growunited.com/. For more information about the Grow Blockchain, please visit https://grow.node-governance.io/governance

About Royal Family Farming:

Royal Family Farming is a multi-generational farm in Royal City, Washington that is managed and owned by the Allred family. Led by Austin Allred, they focus on sustainable agriculture and regenerative farming techniques. Austin’s dedication to transparency is revolutionizing the traditional path from farm to table. For more information, please visit https://royalfamilyfarming.com/.