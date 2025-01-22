Elevate United Launches ElevateScan: A Block Explorer Service for Layer 1 Blockchains

[Sandy, Utah; Jan 21, 2025] — Elevate United, a leader in blockchain technology innovation, is excited to announce the launch of ElevateScan, a comprehensive block explorer service designed for Layer 1 blockchain networks. ElevateScan allows blockchain projects to integrate a powerful, customizable block explorer into their ecosystems, providing their users with transparent and real-time access to blockchain data.

What is ElevateScan?

ElevateScan is a professional block explorer service that blockchain projects can utilize to offer their users a seamless experience for exploring, tracking, and understanding blockchain transactions. In simple terms, a block explorer is a tool that allows anyone to view the data and activities taking place on a blockchain, such as transaction histories, wallet balances, and block details. Just as a map shows you the layout of streets, a block explorer shows you the details of each transaction and block on the blockchain.

For Layer 1 blockchain networks, ElevateScan provides a customizable solution that enhances the transparency and accessibility of blockchain data. It is an essential tool for any blockchain project looking to improve user engagement, foster trust, and provide real-time insights into network activity. As examples, Etherscan is the block explorer of the Ethereum Network and Solscan is the block explorer of the Solana Network.

Why ElevateScan?

As blockchain adoption continues to grow, the need for intuitive, reliable, and scalable block explorers becomes more crucial. ElevateScan is designed specifically for Layer 1 blockchain projects that want to provide their communities with a powerful block explorer without the need to develop one from scratch. By offering a turnkey solution, ElevateScan reduces the time, effort, and resources required to build and maintain a block explorer in-house.

With ElevateScan, blockchain projects can:

Provide Real-Time Transaction Tracking : Allow users to view transactions as they occur on the blockchain, ensuring transparency and boosting trust in the network.

: Allow users to view transactions as they occur on the blockchain, ensuring transparency and boosting trust in the network. Monitor Blockchain Health : Offer insights into the performance and status of the blockchain, including block confirmations, network congestion, and transaction throughput.

: Offer insights into the performance and status of the blockchain, including block confirmations, network congestion, and transaction throughput. Enable Wallet and Address Exploration : Users can easily track wallet balances and view the history of transactions associated with specific addresses.

: Users can easily track wallet balances and view the history of transactions associated with specific addresses. Customize the Explorer Experience : Blockchain projects can tailor ElevateScan’s interface to match their unique branding and user experience needs.

: Blockchain projects can tailor ElevateScan’s interface to match their unique branding and user experience needs. Access Comprehensive Analytics: Get valuable insights into network activity, gas fees, and transaction patterns to support ecosystem growth and development.

“At Elevate United, our goal is to provide blockchain projects with the tools they need to make their networks more accessible, transparent, and user-friendly,” said Brant Frank, President of Elevate United. “With ElevateScan, we’re offering a fully managed block explorer solution that saves time, reduces costs, and enhances the overall experience for both developers and end users.”

About Elevate United

Elevate United is a premier provider of blockchain infrastructure and services. Focused on driving innovation and simplifying the user experience, Elevate United offers a wide range of products designed to help blockchain projects scale and thrive in the decentralized world.

For more information about ElevateScan or to inquire about integrating it into your Layer 1 blockchain network, visit https://www.elevatescan.com/ or https://elevateunited.com/.