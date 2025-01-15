Adventure, Espionage, and Self-Discovery: A Look at The Three-Day Journey by Dave King

It is rarely that one gets to read something in the genre of fiction that offers personal reflection, international intrigue, and a deeply human story, all combined within itself. One such novel in fiction is definitely The Three-Day Journey by Dave King.

It’s a story that takes readers on a heart-pounding adventure that is filled with suspense. As a reader, you will simultaneously be exploring the depths of human experience, self-discovery, and the inescapable life challenges.

The novel is loosely based on Dave King’s own experiences. It is an engaging narrative full of suspense, yet through the tricky mix of events as it unfolds, it is altogether relatable to every reader.

About the Author: Dave King

Dave King, the creative mind behind The Three-Day Journey, drew heavily upon his own life in crafting this story. Raised in Utah, Idaho, and Montana, Dave spent the next 25 years in Kansas City, where the bulk of his personal and professional journey was played out.

Originally a music major at Central Missouri State University, Dave took two years off from school to serve as a missionary in Taiwan, an experience that shapes much of the book’s setting and emotional impact.

Then, his career took a sharp turn from music to dentistry after marrying the love of his life, who happens to be the daughter of an orthodontist. He began specializing in pre-dental studies and, in 2006, graduated from the UMKC School of Dentistry. Dave balanced his critical roles as a husband and father of five children with his professional life as a dentist and his love for writing. His career as an author officially began in 2008 when the first edition of The Three-Day Journey was published.

This second edition brings a refreshing narrative, inspired by new insights and his personal and professional growth over the years. Today, Dave is living in St. Louis, Missouri, with his family. He continues practicing dentistry while pursuing his passion for writing and public speaking.

A Glimpse into The Three-Day Journey

At its core, The Three-Day Journey is an adventure that sees the dental destiny turn in a devastating, unexpected twist for Dr. John Campbell. His professional life combined with espionage and he had to undergo life-threatening challenges while dwelling on his course of life as this thriller unfolds.

The character of Dr. Campbell is barely fictionalized as being the same person as the author, Dave King himself, and most thoughts, emotions, and experiences that Campbell grapples with are from the author’s own life.

But while the espionage plot is marvelous, the heart of the book consists of Campbell’s ruminations regarding family, love, and passing time. His memories of Taiwan, where he spent years as a missionary, are articulated so naturally within the story. The personal elements of this book make for a novel that resonates deeply with the reader.

Themes of Self-Discovery and Reflection

One of the most prominent themes of this novel is self-discovery. As Dr. Campbell undergoes all that happens to him, readers are reminded of the importance of resilience and adaptability and the power of the human spirit. It is not what happened but how one chooses to survive it. This message cuts through the very fabric of the novel as Campbell’s character becomes stronger with adversity.

The book also lends itself to interpretation as a meditation on what one keeps inside of life: what is set up to be truly important. The villain, Robert Leo, has spent his years accumulating money over personal connections, and this man of ill deeds is often reminded to the reader by King as a bad thing, losing site of what is essential. The importance of family and loved ones over material gain serves as a great lesson for the readers.

Where to Find The Three-Day Journey

For readers wanting to dive into this thrilling and thought-provoking story, The Three-Day Journey can be found on Amazon in Kindle format. Meanwhile, paperback and hardback editions will soon be released on Amazon.

Don’t miss the chance to experience The Three-Day Journey. It is not just a book filled with an interesting story but a meaningful reflection of important lessons in life.

What’s Next for Dave King?

Dave is working on a new project called Saving the World One Smile at a Time. This upcoming work reflects his desire to positively impact the lives of others, using his lifetime experience as a dentist and motivational speaker. King’s message is pretty simple but powerful: “Bringing smiles and helping others; one person, one individual, one smile at a time.”

You can also visit Dave King’s website, booksbydavidking.com, for more information on the book and upcoming projects. His public speaking website, davekingdds.com, will also link to his published works.