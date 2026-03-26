New Gold Protocol (NGP) Announces Expansion and Launch of NGX, Advancing the Next Phase of DeFi 3.0

Singapore, 26th March 2026, New Gold Protocol (NGP) today announced continued ecosystem expansion and the upcoming launch of its hybrid decentralized exchange, NGX, marking a strategic step toward what industry observers describe as the next phase of decentralized finance (DeFi 3.0).

As the DeFi sector transitions away from short-term yield models toward sustainable and structured systems, NGP is positioning itself as a protocol focused on long-term value, transparency, and resilience.

The protocol has grown to more than 40,000 holders, with its liquidity pool reaching approximately $6 million, reflecting increasing participation and confidence in the ecosystem.

Deflationary Model Reinforces Long-Term Sustainability

NGP operates on a deflationary economic model in which ecosystem activity contributes to reducing total token supply. To date, over 6 percent of the supply has been permanently removed, supporting scarcity and long-term value stability.

Unlike earlier DeFi models that relied heavily on inflationary rewards, NGP aligns user participation with sustainable growth.

Integrated System Balancing Liquidity and Stability

The protocol integrates liquidity provisioning, reward distribution, and a dynamic treasury mechanism that adjusts to evolving market conditions. This coordinated system enables NGP to maintain stability and operational balance, ensuring resilience and efficiency during both expansion phases and periods of heightened volatility across the broader decentralized finance ecosystem.

Launch of NGX: A Hybrid Trading Infrastructure

The launch of NGX marks a key milestone in New Gold Protocol’s roadmap, introducing a hybrid trading infrastructure that combines spot-style swaps with perpetual decentralized trading. Designed to streamline user experience, NGX brings multiple trading functionalities into a unified ecosystem, reducing fragmentation commonly seen across DeFi platforms.

This integration enhances capital efficiency by allowing users to manage assets and strategies within a single interface. Beyond trading, NGX also aims to support project incubation, providing a foundation for new assets to be developed, tested, and launched within the ecosystem. By merging innovation with practicality, NGX strengthens NGP’s vision of building a scalable, efficient, and self-sustaining DeFi environment.

Governance Driven by On-Chain Participation

NGP utilizes an on-chain governance model that allows token holders to participate directly in decision-making. Governance proposals are executed transparently, ensuring alignment between the protocol and its community.

Industry Context and Positioning

As the DeFi market matures, capital is increasingly directed toward protocols with verifiable growth, sustainable tokenomics, and transparent systems. NGP’s expansion and infrastructure development reflect this broader industry shift.

“The next phase of DeFi will be defined by sustainability and real structure, rather than short-term incentives,” said a spokesperson for New Gold Protocol. “NGP is designed to evolve as long-term financial infrastructure.”

About New Gold Protocol (NGP)

New Gold Protocol (NGP) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem designed to promote sustainable growth through efficient tokenomics, transparent on-chain governance, and integrated trading infrastructure. It focuses on creating a balanced, scalable environment that supports long-term value generation for users and stakeholders. By combining innovation with stability, NGP aims to enhance accessibility, security, and efficiency within the evolving DeFi landscape.

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