The Ethereum Foundation just staked 70,000 ETH worth $143 million, shifting from selling tokens to earning yield for the first time, a signal that builders see more value in holding than cashing out. Every token entering the market wants to be the next ETH, but the returns from finding the right entry early dwarf anything a large cap can offer from its current price.

Pepeto, the presale built by the architect who grew the original Pepe coin to $11 billion, has collected more than $8 million during extreme fear and carries a confirmed Binance listing that positions it as the presale entry the cycle has been waiting for.

New Cryptocurrency Alert: Ethereum Foundation Shifts to Staking as Builders Hold

The Ethereum Foundation completed a 70,000 ETH staking commitment worth $143 million in early April 2026, earning an estimated $3.9 to $5.4 million per year in yield instead of selling, according to CoinGecko.

Total spot ETH ETF inflows reached $11.6 billion with BlackRock’s ETHA holding over $6.5 billion per CoinMarketCap. When the foundation itself stops selling and starts staking, it tells every buyer that builders expect higher prices, and the presale entries positioned ahead of that wave carry the widest distance.

New Token Entries and the Coins Competing for April Capital

Pepeto: The New Cryptocurrency That Launched With Products Already Running

Most launches follow the same script, funding a concept and hoping the platform arrives later. Pepeto built the exchange first and opened the presale with tools already running, backed by the architect who took the first Pepe token to $11 billion with zero products.

The purpose is clear: give every presale buyer the protection large cap holders take for granted. The contract scanner reviews every token before money goes in, and the bridge moves tokens across chains at zero cost so positions stay whole on every transfer. More than $8 million collected while the index showed extreme fear at 16 proves committed wallets see the same signal that Pepe exploded from presale price and the people who acted early made the biggest returns of their lives.

Holders inside collect 185% APY by staking tokens as the confirmed listing draws closer, and SolidProof ran a complete audit on every single contract before money entered. At $0.000000186, analysts see the projected move between 100x and 300x, and the same pattern that turned early Pepe buyers into winners is visible right now before the crowd confirms it.

Why would more than $8 million keep flowing in without a reason. Even if XRP doubles from $1.32, the Binance listing is set to deliver returns from the presale that no new cryptocurrency entering the market today can match.

XRP: Regulatory Tailwind but Slow Distance

XRP trades at $1.32 according to Yahoo Finance, holding steady as the CLARITY Act approaches markup. The CLARITY Act passing would allow banks to use XRP inside Ripple’s payment rails, potentially pushing targets to $5. The math is strong, but even $5 from $1.32 is a 3.7x that takes regulatory progress stretching into 2027 and beyond.

ADA: Developer Activity but Limited Price Action

ADA sits at $0.23 according to CoinGecko, with the Protocol 11 hard fork scheduled for April and 680 weekly GitHub commits leading all Layer 1 chains. The case for ADA depends on the hard fork triggering a rally, but previous forks produced 40% to 60% gains that still fall short of the distance a presale offers before a confirmed listing.

Conclusion

On a wider level, the Ethereum Foundation staking $143 million proves builders expect higher prices. In the presale space, the right investment at the right time can change everything. The new cryptocurrency space offers XRP for regulation and ADA for development, but Pepe exploded from presale price and the people who acted early built wealth that late buyers could never match, and the same pattern is visible in Pepeto.

before the crowd confirms it because the Pepeto official website is where capital flows while the listing approaches. Entering the presale now is how to act on the same signal before the crowd arrives, and the Pepeto official website is the door that closes permanently when the Binance listing opens trading and turns today’s presale price into the floor everyone else pays above.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best new cryptocurrency to buy in April 2026?

Pepeto is the top new cryptocurrency entry with over $8 million raised, a confirmed Binance listing, and 100x to 300x analyst projections.

How does the Ethereum Foundation staking affect new cryptocurrency entries?

Builders holding instead of selling signals higher prices ahead, and presale tokens like Pepeto benefit first because listing events deliver returns before the wave lifts large caps.

Is Pepeto better than XRP or ADA as a new cryptocurrency entry?

XRP targets 3.7x on regulation and ADA depends on hard fork gains, while Pepeto targets 100x from a presale entry before the confirmed Binance listing.