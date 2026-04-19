New Crypto to Watch: Pepeto Gears Up for Binance as LINK and BTC Hold Key Levels

Ethereum just processed over 200 million transactions in Q1 2026, its busiest quarter in history, while adding thousands of new users every day. The numbers confirm blockchain adoption is accelerating even as the broader market works through a difficult stretch, and every wave of fresh participants brings demand for tokens that deliver real tools from day one. While established coins hold support and wait for direction, one new crypto presale is attracting wallets that already did the research, and with a confirmed Binance listing ahead, that project is Pepeto.

Ethereum Breaks Transaction Records as Institutional Capital Floods In

Ethereum hit a record 200.4 million transactions in Q1 2026, the first time the network crossed that threshold, according to CoinDesk. Active addresses grew over 80% quarter over quarter as Layer 2 solutions made the network cheaper for new users. BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulled $155 million on day one, according to Bloomberg, while Morgan Stanley filed for its own Ethereum trust. The institutional layer beneath crypto is growing fast, and for anyone watching the next new crypto opportunity, the rising tide lifts projects with real products, but the biggest gains come from entries made before a listing opens.

New Crypto Picks and the Tokens Worth Following Now

Pepeto

The market has been grinding through a difficult stretch, but the industry itself is moving faster than ever, with Ethereum setting transaction records and institutions filing ETF products at a pace nobody expected a year ago, and Pepeto is positioned right in the center of that acceleration. Built by the architect behind the original Pepe token, Pepeto is a new crypto presale that already delivers working exchange tools, not roadmap promises but products a trader can access the moment the Binance listing opens and volume flows in.

The project’s cross chain bridge moves assets between blockchains without the friction that costs traders time and money when they need to reposition across networks during a fast session. Pepeto also runs a zero fee swap engine that lets any wallet trade tokens across any chain with zero trading fees, which means adjusting positions during volatile conditions costs nothing and every dollar stays working inside the portfolio.

The presale has raised $9.13 million at $0.0000001685, backed by a SolidProof audit and a former Binance expert on the development team, and wallets staking into the 182% APY pool are locking $25,000 positions that generate $45,500 in yearly rewards, which is exactly the kind of conviction that separates a new crypto with real demand from one built on noise alone.

With 420 trillion tokens in total supply and the Binance listing compressing closer every day, the window between today’s presale price and the first exchange candle is where the return lives, and every week of capital flowing in tightens that window further.

Chainlink: Is LINK Ready to Break Out?

LINK is trading near $9.40on April 18, according to CoinMarketCap, inside a tight range that has kept both sides balanced through the pullback. Resistance sits at $9.40 with $11.20 as the next level if buyers push through, according to Blockchain Magazine. LINK launched at $0.11 in its 2017 token sale and touched $52.70 at its peak, but from current levels the gains are measured, and billions in market cap cap how fast any recovery can travel.

Bitcoin: Will BTC Clear the Resistance Wall?

BTC is trading near $76,260 on April 18, according to CoinMarketCap, after stalling where a $450 million sell wall capped the rally. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley both filed ETF products this month, confirming institutional conviction, but Bitcoin at $1.5 trillion in market cap is recovering from losses, not creating new wealth, and a run to $100,000 is roughly a 30% move, the kind of return a presale holder at floor pricing would consider a fraction of the distance to a confirmed exchange debut.

Conclusion

Ethereum breaking 200 million transactions in a quarter proves the ecosystem rewards every project inside it, and institutional products entering crypto are pulling capital in faster than at any point this cycle. But portfolio changing gains never come from a slow grind to old highs, they come from presale entries that list on major exchanges while the market is still deciding what to buy. The architect behind the original Pepe token built working tools, passed a SolidProof audit, and locked in a Binance listing, and the same wallets that bought LINK at $0.11 before it reached $52.70 are already entering through the Pepeto official website because they spot these setups better than anyone.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What drives new crypto demand in 2026?

Ethereum hit 200.4 million transactions in Q1 2026 while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley filed crypto ETF products, confirming institutional adoption is accelerating across the market.

What are the LINK targets for 2026?

LINK trades near $9.40 with $9.45 as resistance and $11.20 as the next level if buyers break through convincingly.

Why is Pepeto the new crypto to watch?

Working exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing at presale pricing create a setup no large cap can match. The Pepeto official website is accepting entries now.