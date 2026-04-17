Fear and Greed just printed 21. That reading has historically marked the exact window where smart money positions before the next recovery. Every cycle the same story, a new crypto with working infrastructure attracts capital during fear. While everyone waits for confirmation, by listing time the entry is gone.

Pepeto secured above $9 million raised during this fear window, Binance listing approaching, 200x on the analyst board. This is the setup presale wallets run straight into rather than read about afterwards.

New Crypto Flow: Fear Reading Of 21 Pulls Smart Money Into Presales

The Fear and Greed Index reads 21 despite BTC reclaiming $75,000, a pattern that historically marks local bottoms rather than breakdowns per CoinDesk. Morgan Stanley’s MSBT ETF pulled $100 million in its first week at the lowest 0.14% fee. Additionally, total crypto market cap climbed back above $2.63 trillion per CoinGecko.

The new crypto entries that deliver the biggest multipliers in cycles like this are the ones with audited infrastructure and a confirmed listing path. Pepeto sits exactly in that lane.

Where BNB And XRP Fall Below Pepeto As Smart Money Moves During The Fear Window

Pepeto: The Presale Smart Money Is Buying During Fear

While the crypto market absorbs another wave of institutional buying, Fear and Greed reads near 21. The next new crypto capable of delivering a 200x entry is not a ticker priced in billions already. Pepeto secured above $9 million raised during that exact fear reading. That is the kind of capital signal smart wallets always move behind. Noise pulls people for a day, but infrastructure keeps them through every listing cycle. At the core of Pepeto sits a risk scanner that checks any contract in under a second. This is paired with PepetoSwap that routes trades at the clean spot price retail never sees.

The scanner flags honeypot code, hidden black lists, and freeze switches before a token reaches the wallet. Moreover, it blocks capital from ending up where it cannot be sold. A holder checks a fresh listing, runs PepetoSwap at the actual market price, and walks away with the size router fees eat on every other venue.

Staking earns 182% APY on parked tokens. Therefore, the wait for the Binance listing turns into compounding yield rather than flat capital. Because the stack runs today, Pepeto is not selling a future release. Pepeto is offering the $0.000000186 entry that disappears at listing. Analysts project 200x once Binance lists, the figure that matches 420 trillion tokens with proven infrastructure behind them.

A SolidProof audit cleared every contract and a former Binance expert on the dev team keeps it sharp, the combination that makes listing a scheduled milestone. A $500 position bought here converts into the decade defining return, and the wallets already loaded during the fear reading are positioned to collect what early Pepe buyers wish they had written bigger.

BNB Analysis: 1.4x Ceiling Caps Large Cap Returns

BNB trades near $640 after Binance Wallet rolled in on chain prediction market access through a third party integration. Analyst targets for BNB in 2026 sit near $900, a 1.4x from current levels per Cryptonews. That ceiling defines a preservation trade, not a wealth trade. The new crypto entries with 100x or more are where capital seeking multipliers lives.

XRP Analysis: 3.5x Cap Sends Capital To Earlier Entries

XRP trades at $1.47 after reclassification as a digital commodity on March 17. Seven spot ETFs now hold $1 billion and $119 million in weekly ETP inflows per CoinShares. Standard Chartered’s 2026 XRP target near $5 is only a 3.5x from here. That ceiling caps returns below what a new crypto at presale entry can deliver before the first listing candle prints.

Conclusion:

With BTC holding $75K under Fear and Greed at 21 and smart money already moving into earlier entries, the new crypto entries delivering biggest multipliers this cycle are backed by working infrastructure. Pepeto holds that position: SolidProof audited, above $9 million secured during this fear window, former Binance expert on the team, Binance listing approaching.

The holders who entered early on Pepe all report the same thing. They wish they had written bigger tickets because the signal was loud and nobody was listening. The Pepeto official website is still showing that same loud signal now. Following whale movements here separates the wallets collecting listing returns from those still waiting for permission.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Which new crypto delivers the biggest returns this cycle?

Pepeto: above $9 million raised, SolidProof audit, former Binance expert on the dev team, Pepe cofounder on board, Binance listing approaching, 200x projected.

How does Pepeto compare to BNB and XRP?

BNB caps at 1.4x, XRP at 3.5x in 2026. Pepeto targets 200x at listing, the new crypto math large caps cannot produce.

Is now a good time to enter?

Fear and Greed at 21 is the window smart money moves. Stages filling fast on the Pepeto official website.