The White House confirmed that President Trump will not pardon former FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried, who was sentenced to 25 years after being convicted of fraud and conspiracy. Accountability in crypto is real, and the projects that survive scrutiny are the ones built on live products, not promises.

While smart money turns away from speculative plays, a new crypto with working exchange tools is pulling capital faster than legacy altcoins can hold it. Pepeto raised above $8.1M with a live dashboard, a confirmed Binance listing, and the kind of utility that makes it the primary candidate for turning modest entries into real returns.

White House Rules Out SBF Pardon as Accountability Holds

A White House spokesperson told Fortune that President Trump has no intention of pardoning Sam Bankman Fried, ending months of speculation after the former FTX CEO campaigned on X for clemency. CoinDesk reported Bankman Fried was convicted in November 2023 and sentenced to 25 years for fraud and conspiracy charges tied to the collapse of FTX.

Bloomberg noted the decision reinforces that crypto fraud carries real consequences, which strengthens the case for projects with audited contracts and transparent teams. The new crypto projects that earn capital in this environment are the ones where the product is live and the listing is confirmed.

XRP, BNB, and the New Crypto Where Smart Money Flows

Pepeto: Live Dashboard and Confirmed Listing While Others Trade Sideways

Pepeto is an intelligence layer that transforms how traders interact with the market through working exchange tools available from a single dashboard. The tools are live, not scheduled for a future update.

A PepetoAI risk scorer evaluates market trends and flags scams before a wallet commits capital, giving any holder the ability to identify risks at the click of a button from a unified view that removes the need to jump between tabs. A zero fee swap engine handles trades across any chain at zero cost, keeping every position whole through corrections.

The presale raised above $8.1M at $0.000000186, and staking at 187% APY locks supply while the Binance listing approaches. The dashboard has received continuous upgrades, and the exchange layer is operational ahead of listing. The cofounder who built the original Pepe token into a global force worth billions now backs this new crypto with a SolidProof audit and a Binance exchange architect behind the trading infrastructure.

The price advances through scheduled stages, and the current entry is affordable considering the confirmed listing path. You do not need to wait long to see returns, because Pepeto at presale pricing is the entry the Binance listing removes permanently.

XRP: Institutional Backing Meets Trapped Holders

XRP trades near $1.34 with 60% of holders sitting at a $1.44 average cost according to Yahoo Finance. SBI Holdings launched a $64.5 million blockchain bond with XRP rewards through 2029, but the rally into $1.40 meets selling from wallets trying to break even. The CLARITY Act markup in mid April is the next catalyst, but returns from $1.34 measure in percentages while new crypto entries with confirmed listings measure in multiples.

BNB: $90 Billion Cap Limits the Math

BNB trades near $606, sitting 57% below its $1,370 all time high according to CoinPedia. The AI Sprint activated 40,000 on chain agents, but $616 resistance blocks recovery. At $90 billion, even a recovery to $650 delivers a single digit percentage return.

Conclusion

The White House ruling out a pardon for the FTX founder proves crypto accountability is here to stay, and XRP and BNB both need external catalysts just to push through resistance while Pepeto needs only its listing date. XRP targets $1.40 to break holders even, and BNB fights $616 from a $90 billion base, meaning both chase 2x returns over months. Above $8.1M raised during the correction into the Pepeto official website proves smart money already rotated. The presale targets the listing return from one event, and the reader’s presale entry collects from one Binance listing what XRP and BNB holders spend an entire cycle chasing for a fraction of that multiple. The presale price is the entry, and the listing is the event that delivers what months of patience never will.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What new crypto should I buy after the SBF pardon news?

The SBF ruling reinforces that accountability matters. Pepeto has a SolidProof audit, working tools, and a confirmed Binance listing, making it the strongest new crypto entry in the current cycle.

Can XRP or BNB deliver faster returns than Pepeto?

XRP needs to clear $1.40 and BNB needs to break $616, both from massive market caps. Pepeto’s presale to Binance listing gap offers returns that neither can replicate from current levels.

How do I access Pepeto’s live tools?

Visit the Pepeto official website, connect a wallet, and enter the presale to access working exchange tools before the listing moves pricing to exchange levels.