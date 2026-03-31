New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Announces Roadmap Phase Expansion

The evolution of decentralized finance continues as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) moves into a new stage of its development roadmap. This new crypto project is building a specialized lending and borrowing environment on the Ethereum blockchain. The goal of the protocol is to provide a more efficient way for users to manage their capital without relying on centralized intermediaries.

Dual Lending Markets and mtTokens

At the core of the Mutuum Finance architecture are two distinct lending models. The first is a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model designed for instant liquidity. In this system, users supply their assets to automated pools. In return, they receive mtTokens, which act as yield-bearing receipts. These tokens grow in value as the protocol collects fees, meaning interest is earned automatically.

The second model is a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace. This allows for more flexible, custom agreements between individual borrowers and lenders. Users can negotiate their own terms, such as interest rates and collateral types. This dual-market approach is intended to provide options for both casual users and professional traders within the DeFi crypto space.

Security Infrastructure and V1 Launch

Security is a major focus for the development team. The protocol has completed a manual audit by Halborn Security, a firm known for its work with high-level financial systems. Additionally, the project maintains a high safety score from CertiK. These measures are designed to ensure the smart contracts are hardened against potential vulnerabilities before the full mainnet release.

The project recently celebrated the V1 protocol launch on the testnet. This testing phase allows the community to interact with the borrowing and lending features in a controlled environment. So far, the testnet has processed significant volume, demonstrating the stability of the underlying engine. This technical readiness is a key step for any next crypto project aiming for a successful public rollout.

Stablecoins and Layer-2

The updated roadmap for Mutuum Finance includes several technical expansions. The team plans to introduce a native, over-collateralized stablecoin. This asset will allow users to mint a stable value against their interest-bearing mtTokens. This feature is designed to unlock spending power for users while their primary deposits continue to earn a yield.

Furthermore, the protocol is preparing for a Layer-2 integration. By moving transaction execution to a secondary layer, the protocol aims to reduce gas fees and increase transaction speed. This is expected to make the platform more accessible to a wider range of users. The team is also working on advanced oracle integrations to ensure price data for collateral remains accurate and decentralized.

Presale Information and Financial Overview

The project is currently in its community funding stage. To date, it has raised more than $21.4 million. The protocol is supported by a base of over 19,200 individual holders. The total supply of the MUTM token is fixed at 4 billion. Exactly 45.5% or 1.82 billion tokens are allocated for these early community phases.

The token is currently priced at $0.04 in its seventh distribution stage. This follows a steady increase from its initial price of $0.01. The confirmed official launch price is set at $0.06. This structured progression allows the project to build its liquidity and holder base gradually. Participation is available through a secure portal that accepts various payment methods, including direct card transactions and major cryptocurrencies.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance