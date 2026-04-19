Bitcoin surged past $76,260 as $820 million in short positions were liquidated across the market, and spot BTC ETFs recorded $664 million in single day inflows. The new crypto conversation is heating up because recovery capital is flowing in at the exact moment fear still controls the sentiment. Pepeto has crossed $9 million in presale funding with a former Binance expert on the dev team, live network tools already running, and a confirmed listing that will reprice every presale wallet the moment trading opens.

BTC Breaks Past $76,260 as $820 Million in Shorts Get Liquidated and ETF Inflows Surge

Bitcoin climbed past $76,260 on April 18 after Iran announced the Strait of Hormuz was fully open to shipping, easing geopolitical fears that had weighed on risk assets for weeks, according to FXLeaders. Short liquidations hit $820 million in 24 hours with BTC accounting for more than $350 million of the total. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $664 million in single day inflows as BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC led the charge, according to CoinGabbar. This rally alongside massive new crypto capital entering the market confirms the recovery cycle is building momentum.

Fresh Token Entries and Meme Coin Positions in a Recovering Market

Pepeto

BTC passing $76,260 after $820 million in short liquidations tells the market the bottom is behind, but the tokens that produce outsized returns never sit inside trillions in market cap. Pepeto is the new crypto presale absorbing that recovery capital before the listing opens. This is not a meme token with nothing behind it, and that is why the new crypto space keeps tracking Pepeto as the entry with the clearest path this cycle.

The network delivers working infrastructure for every holder. Staking at 182% APY locks in rewards while the presale fills, and early wallets compound gains before the listing adds the next wave of demand. A former Binance expert sits on the dev team, and the token supply of 420 trillion mirrors the exact model the original Pepe coin used to reach billions in market cap with zero products behind it.

The tools are live. The risk scorer audits every contract before a buyer enters, and PepetoSwap handles trades at zero fees so capital never shrinks on a move.

With the network running, presale funding has passed $9 million while the broader market sat in fear, and that flow during panic is what smart money conviction looks like. Pepeto at $$0.0000001865 carries one of the lowest prices in any active presale, and the distance between this entry and the listing price is where the real returns are stored.

The confirmed Binance listing means the presale price ends permanently once trading begins, and late buyers pay whatever the market charges while early wallets hold the spread. Analysts project 150x potential after listing, and the only variable still up for grabs is whether the entry was locked in while the presale accepted new wallets.

Dogecoin

DOGE trades at $0.096, sitting 87% below its May 2021 all time high of $0.73. The spot DOGE ETF has seen $3.9 million in weekly inflows, and the RSI shows neutral momentum at 50, according to CoinMarketCap. Derivatives positioning is 69% long. But even a return to $0.73 is only a 7x from here, and the massive supply means the new crypto entries with presale math carry far more upside than DOGE can deliver at this stage.

PEPE

PEPE trades near $0.000003828, still 86% below its December 2024 all time high of $0.00002803. The token surged 8% in the past week following BTC’s rally above $76,000, according to CoinGape. RSI shows early bullish signals. But PEPE carries 420 trillion tokens in supply, the same number as Pepeto, and zero products behind it. Pepeto matches that supply with live tools and a confirmed listing, which makes it the stronger entry for anyone searching for outsized returns.

Conclusion

Every search for a new crypto worth holding leads to the same question: which entry carries the strongest math before the crowd arrives. DOGE at $0.096 and PEPE near $0.000003828 may rally with BTC, but those ceilings cannot match what a presale priced at millionths of a dollar produces after a confirmed listing. The wallets that acted on this search before anyone had reason to look are the ones the listing will pay.

The Pepeto official website shows the entry still open with $9 million raised during fear and a former Binance expert on the team, and this is the new crypto the search was pointing to, because the presale closes when the listing arrives and the wallets that waited carry that missed entry forward.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What new crypto should buyers watch during the BTC recovery?

The new crypto drawing the most presale capital is Pepeto, with more than $9 million raised, live tools, and a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

How does the BTC surge past $76,260 affect meme coins and presales?

BTC’s rally liquidated $820 million in shorts and triggered $664 million in ETF inflows. Recovery capital flows into presales like Pepeto through the Pepeto official website before it reaches most meme coins.

Is Pepeto a stronger entry than DOGE or PEPE right now?

Yes. DOGE and PEPE carry large supplies with no products behind them. Pepeto matches the supply with live tools, a former Binance expert, and a confirmed listing that creates the upside they cannot.