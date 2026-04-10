New Crypto Alert April 2026: Pepeto Targets 100x as Whales Rotate From BNB and AVAX

Standard Chartered is weighing a partial takeover of crypto custodian Zodia, and when a bank managing trillions moves deeper into digital custody, the infrastructure layer is where the next wealth gets built. The new crypto projects inside that wave capture returns large caps already priced in. While BNB and AVAX sit below resistance, Pepeto offers a presale backed by a working exchange and a confirmed Binance listing that turns fear pricing into recovery wealth.

Standard Chartered Weighs Partial Takeover of Crypto Custodian Zodia

Standard Chartered is exploring a partial acquisition of Zodia Custody, the crypto custodian it co-founded, deepening its grip on institutional digital asset services according to Bloomberg and CoinDesk. Traditional finance is not testing crypto anymore, it is buying the pipes, and every new crypto project with real trading infrastructure benefits.

New Crypto Spotlight: Pepeto, BNB, and AVAX Compared

Pepeto

The crypto trading industry moves fast and falling behind costs real money, one moment a token climbs and the next it collapses. Pepeto changes that with a full exchange ecosystem working before the listing opens.

Holders who entered early watched conviction grow as wallets stacked behind them, pushing total raised above $8.8M during a period when most of the market froze. A cross chain bridge transfers assets across networks in seconds, while the swap engine processes every trade at zero cost to the holder.

Every tool is live, built by the original Pepe cofounder alongside a former Binance expert on the dev team with a SolidProof audit on record. Whale trackers have noted Pepeto as the new crypto opportunity with the clearest path from presale to Binance listing. Given rising demand and the listing deadline approaching, entering while the presale is open separates cycle winners from cycle watchers. Check the full ecosystem at Pepeto while the presale window is still open.

BNB

BNB trades around $605, roughly 24% below its all time high near $793 with a market cap above $90 billion. As the native token of the Binance ecosystem, BNB benefits from every fee burn and every new product the exchange launches according to CoinMarketCap.

Despite that strength, a $90 billion cap ceiling means the math tops out at roughly 30% if the token reclaims its peak. For traders hunting the new crypto that can multiply an entry by double digits, BNB is a hold, not the trade.

Avalanche

AVAX sits at roughly $9.41, down 94% from its $144.96 all time high with a $3.9 billion market cap. VanEck launched the first spot Avalanche ETF earlier this year, and the SEC classified AVAX as a digital commodity alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum according to CoinGecko.

The April range projects $8.84 to $9.37 with resistance capping breakout attempts. KB Card in South Korea announced a stablecoin payment system on Avalanche, but AVAX still needs the broader market to turn before any real recovery begins.

The Bottom Line

Standard Chartered is buying deeper into crypto custody because it sees the infrastructure layer as the foundation of the next decade, and that shift rewards every new crypto project with real exchange tools already working. BNB offers stability at $90 billion but caps any realistic gain to a fraction of what presale math delivers, while AVAX sits 94% below its peak waiting for a catalyst that keeps failing to arrive.

Every cycle produces winners who entered during fear and collected their returns during recovery, and the wallets stacking through the Pepeto official website right now hold exactly that position, fear pricing that turns into recovery wealth the moment the Binance listing reprices the token from fractions of a cent to whatever the open market demands on day one. The presale closes permanently on listing day, and the distance between this entry and the listing price is the entire return that cycle winners collect while cycle watchers calculate what they lost.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

How far could the best new crypto tokens go in 2026?

Pepeto targets 100x and beyond, backed by a confirmed Binance listing, a zero fee exchange ecosystem, and a presale above $8.8M raised. The listing event is the catalyst that reprices the token from presale levels to open market demand.

Can investors still find early stage new crypto opportunities in 2026?

Pepeto’s presale is still open at fractions of a cent with a working exchange and confirmed listing date. Once the Binance listing goes live the presale closes, and the early stage window shuts permanently.

What makes Pepeto different from other new crypto presales?

The original Pepe cofounder leads the project with a former Binance expert on the dev team, a SolidProof audit on record, and a full exchange already functioning. Visit the Pepeto official website for details.