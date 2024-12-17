Nashville PBS and Sinclair have unveiled the WNPT-VC ATSC 3.0 virtual channel.

Takeaway Points

Nashville PBS and Sinclair unveil WNPT-VC ATSC 3.0 virtual channel.

Virtual ATSC 3.0 channels are transmissions that provide programming directly over-the-air to smart TVs using the NEXTGEN broadcast data channel capacity of a host broadcaster.

What did Nashville PBS and Sinclair launch?

Sinclair Broadcast Group, LLC, a subsidiary of Sinclair, Inc., on Tuesday announced the launch of WNPT-VC, a new virtual ATSC 3.0 channel, broadcasting on virtual channel 8-11 with Nashville PBS. This innovative launch brings Nashville PBS’ high-quality programming into the NEXTGEN television space, offering viewers a state-of-the-art experience.

Becky Magura, president and CEO of Nashville PBS, said, “This launch underscores Nashville PBS’ commitment to innovation and accessibility. As we bring our trusted educational, cultural, and civic programming into the ATSC 3.0 ecosystem, we are excited to enhance the viewer experience and expand the reach of public television in Middle Tennessee.”

Kate Riley, President and CEO of APTS, commented, “We are delighted that Nashville PBS and Sinclair are working together in this innovative way to bring the remarkable NEXTGEN Broadcast Service to more public television viewers, enhancing the local public television station services that the Nashville community relies on.”

Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast, remarked, “This is yet another example of public and commercial broadcasters working together to advance NEXTGEN service. We are thrilled to continue to work with our public broadcasting partners to demonstrate the capabilities of this technology for viewers.”

What is Virtual ATSC 3.0?

The company said that virtual ATSC 3.0 channels are transmissions that provide programming directly over-the-air to smart TVs using the NEXTGEN broadcast data channel capacity of a host broadcaster. Viewers with NEXTGEN TVs can view and select WNPT-VC in their programming guide and access the channel seamlessly over the internet.

About Nashville PBS

Nashville’s PBS station, formerly Nashville Public television, is available free and over-the-air to nearly 2.4 million people throughout the Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky viewing area. Nashville PBS’ four broadcast channels are WNPT, the main channel; secondary channel WNPT2 (WORLD Channel); WNPT3, a 24/7 PBS Kids channel; and WNPT4 (Create TV). Nashville PBS is also available to anyone in the world through its array of digital services, including wnpt.org, YouTube channels and the PBS app. Nashville PBS provides, through the power of traditional television and interactive digital communications, quality educational, cultural and civic experiences that address issues and concerns of the people of the Nashville region, and which thereby help improve the lives of those we serve.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD., and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON.

About America’s Public Television Stations

America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) is a nonprofit membership organization ensuring a strong and financially sound public television system and helping member stations provide essential public services in education, public safety and civic leadership to their local communities and the American people.