Dr. Telisa Franklin: A Motivational Media Entrepreneur Shaping the Future of Empowerment

In a world where challenges often define one’s trajectory, Dr. Telisa Franklin’s life is a powerful testament to the strength of determination and the boundless possibilities of overcoming adversity. Hailing from the historic Douglass community in Memphis, Tennessee, Dr. Franklin has become an Emmy-nominated leader, visionary entrepreneur, and advocate for change. Her journey is a reminder that no matter where you start, resilience, faith, and hard work can propel you to extraordinary heights.

A Story Rooted in Faith and Perseverance

Dr. Franklin faced a turbulent childhood marked by the loss of her father and the struggles of growing up in a community plagued by socio-economic hardships. Raised by her grandparents, who instilled in her the values of faith, perseverance, and service, Telisa found her strength in these early experiences. As a young leader in her family, she took on the responsibility of raising her younger brothers, motivated by the belief that “failure is not an option.”

Her passion for education and growth led her to pursue advanced degrees in theology, divinity, and Christian counseling. Inspired by the legacy of her grandfather, a pastor, Dr. Franklin built a foundation rooted in faith, hard work, and community impact—values that continue to drive her today.

A Trailblazer in Entrepreneurship

Dr. Franklin’s entrepreneurial journey began 30 years ago when she started her business as a florist. Despite a challenging family background—her mother battled addiction and had five children by five different fathers—Dr. Franklin persevered. She became a first-generation business owner, breaking free from the cycle of hardship that defined her early life. With unwavering determination, she built a successful florist business, a feat that defied skeptics who doubted her ability to make money from selling flowers. Today, that flower business continues to provide her with substantial income, proving that with the right mindset, anything is possible.

“I am a living testament to the idea that no matter where you come from, determination can lead to success,” Dr. Franklin says. Her journey, filled with hardships and triumphs, is one she shares with others to inspire them to believe in their own potential.

A Multifaceted Media Personality and Community Advocate

Dr. Franklin is not just an entrepreneur; she is a force of nature in multiple areas. As the president of Telisa Franklin Media, Memphis Juneteenth, and I Love My Community CDC, she is a prominent figure in Memphis, where she tirelessly works to uplift her community. Her role as a motivational speaker, licensed life coach, Christian counselor, and Certified Peer Recovery Specialist for mental health further establishes her as an advocate for personal growth and empowerment.

Her passion for education and culture is reflected in her four books: Team Victorious, MVP, Juneteenth Activity Book, and Faith and Finances, which have touched the lives of many, helping individuals build the life they deserve. In addition to her entrepreneurial and literary endeavors, Dr. Franklin is an engaging on-air radio and television personality. Through these platforms, she reaches a broad audience, sharing her inspiring message of hope, resilience, and empowerment.

A Vision for the Future

Despite facing challenges such as the economic downturn and the ever-evolving landscape of entrepreneurship, Dr. Franklin sees every obstacle as an opportunity for growth. Her ability to adapt, innovate, and create new avenues for success speaks volumes about her resilience and vision. In fact, she remains focused on growing her brand and expanding her reach.

“My prayer one day is to have my own national TV show,” Dr. Franklin shares. Though she currently runs local shows, she aims to be nationally recognized so her story can inspire millions. Her vision is clear: to continue to elevate every aspect of her life, inspire others, and foster capacity in every area of her business and personal endeavors.

A Legacy of Empowerment

Dr. Franklin’s leadership extends beyond her business ventures. She proudly serves on various boards and holds leadership positions in organizations like the Junior League of Memphis, NAACP, Memphis Central Rotary Club, and Drifters Memphis Chapter. Her dedication to mentoring and equipping the next generation is evident in her active roles as a Clergy Ambassador for the Memphis Police Department and as a graduate of Leadership Memphis, Leadership Bartlett, and Leaders of Color.

As a devoted mother, Dr. Franklin is deeply proud of her son, Charles Earl, a college student and budding entrepreneur who embodies the values she instilled in him: faith, hard work, and perseverance.

“I want to inspire others to recognize that life is all about choices. Make sure you make the right choice for your life,” Dr. Franklin advises, a philosophy she lives by every day. She encourages others to take charge of their own destiny and follow the path of perseverance, knowing that they, too, can achieve greatness.

A Life Built on Determination

Dr. Telisa Franklin’s life journey proves that success is not determined by where you start but by your determination to keep moving forward. Her relentless pursuit of excellence and her ability to overcome life’s challenges make her a beacon of hope and inspiration. As she continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, Dr. Franklin is poised to leave a lasting legacy that will inspire generations to come.

To learn more about Dr. Telisa Franklin’s story and her work, visit TelisaFranklin.com or follow her on Facebook at Telisa Franklin.