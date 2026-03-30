Mutuum Finance Reveals New Crypto Protocol Features as MUTM is Up 300% Since 2025

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an Ethereum-based cheap crypto protocol, has reported new updates to its platform as the project continues to develop its lending infrastructure. The announcement comes as the token shows a 300% increase since its initial presale stage in early 2025, reflecting a steady progression through its pricing phases.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is building a lending protocol designed to support continuous interaction between users rather than passive holding. The system is being developed to allow assets to move within a structured environment where liquidity is actively used rather than remaining idle.

Users are expected to interact with the protocol by supplying assets into the system and participating in lending activity that generates yield. At the same time, the protocol is preparing more flexible borrowing conditions that adapt based on collateral and user preferences, creating a system that supports different types of financial activity within the same platform. This approach is intended to create a more dynamic environment where capital flows between participants, rather than being locked into a single use case.

Presale Progress

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7 of its presale, with the token priced at $0.04. The project began at $0.01 and has progressed through structured pricing stages, resulting in a 300% increase. The official launch price is set at $0.06.

The project has raised over $20.9 million and attracted more than 19,100 participants. Out of the total 4 billion token supply, 45.5% has been allocated to the presale, which equals 1.82 billion tokens. Around 855 million tokens have already been distributed, indicating steady participation as the current phase continues.

The platform includes a 24 hour leaderboard that tracks activity across the system. Every 24 hours, the top depositor receives $500 in MUTM, providing visibility into participation patterns and highlighting larger entries. Card payment options further expand access for users entering the presale.

New V1 Features Focus on User Interaction

A key part of the recent update is the continued development of the V1 protocol, which has been deployed on the Sepolia testnet and announced by the official Mutuum Finance team on X. This environment allows users to move beyond theoretical features and interact directly with the system.

Recent additions focus on simplifying how users engage with the protocol. The introduction of one-click borrowing reduces the number of steps required to open a position, allowing users to initiate borrowing more efficiently. Instead of manually configuring each parameter, the system applies predefined limits and executes the transaction in a streamlined process.

In parallel, real-time notifications have been introduced to improve awareness. These alerts inform users when key changes occur, such as shifts in collateral value or approaching risk thresholds. This reduces the need for constant monitoring and allows users to respond more quickly to market conditions. These updates reflect a broader focus on usability, where interaction becomes faster and more intuitive.

Core System Mechanics in Practice

Within the V1 environment, users can observe how liquidity moves through the protocol. Instead of static balances, deposited assets are continuously reused, generating returns based on borrowing demand.

For example, a user allocating 4,200 USDT into the system receives a tokenized representation of that position. As borrowing activity increases, the value of that position grows over time, reflecting accumulated interest without requiring manual reinvestment.

Borrowers interact with the system by locking collateral and accessing a portion of its value. For instance, holding a position in ETH allows a user to unlock liquidity without exiting exposure. This creates flexibility, especially in changing market conditions, where users may prefer not to sell their assets.

Positions are tracked dynamically, with balances updating as interest accrues. Instead of fixed repayments, obligations evolve gradually, providing a clearer view of how borrowing costs develop over time.

An automated system monitors collateral levels and ensures that positions remain within defined limits. If market conditions shift, the protocol can act to maintain balance, helping protect liquidity within the system.

Stablecoin Plans and Infrastructure Expansion

According to the official Mutuum Finance (MUTM) whitepaper, a native stablecoin is being planned, expected to be backed by collateral within the protocol. This addition allows users to access stable liquidity while maintaining exposure to their assets.

By introducing a stablecoin, the protocol expands how capital can be used within the system. Users are not limited to borrowing volatile assets, but can also interact with a stable unit of value, which can be useful in different market conditions. Future plans also include potential Layer-2 integration, aimed at improving efficiency and reducing transaction costs as usage increases.

Security and System Foundation

Mutuum Finance has implemented its security framework prior to enabling V1 interaction. The project completed a Halborn audit before deploying its testnet, and the token holds a CertiK Token Scan score of 90 out of 100.

Oracle systems are integrated to provide accurate pricing data, ensuring that borrowing limits and collateral thresholds are maintained. These systems support the overall stability of the protocol as activity grows.

As Mutuum Finance continues to release updates, the project is moving through a phase where both infrastructure and user interaction are developing together. The combination of structured presale progression, growing participation, and ongoing feature rollout reflects a system that is expanding in multiple areas at once.

With a 300% increase since its initial stage, over $20.9 million raised, and more than 19,100 participants, the protocol continues to build its presence within the DeFi crypto sector as development progresses into its next stages.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance