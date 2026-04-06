Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Roadmap Update: V1 Protocol Metrics Revealed

While older projects struggle to maintain their pace, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is moving faster than ever. The team just released a major roadmap update that proves the technical strength of the platform. This update reveals the first official metrics from the V1 protocol. These numbers show that the system is not just a plan but a working financial engine. As the market looks for real utility, Mutuum Finance is delivering a professional hub for non-custodial capital management.

The growth of the ecosystem has been steady since early 2025. The project has already raised over $21 million in funding. This capital comes from a global community of more than 19,200 individual holders. This massive support provides the deep liquidity needed for a global credit hub. The project is currently in Phase 7 of its community distribution. The native MUTM token is priced at $0.04, marking a 300% increase from its starting price of $0.01. With the confirmed $0.06 launch price approaching, the window for early entry is closing fast.

V1 Protocol Metrics and Technical Readiness

The latest roadmap update reveals that the V1 protocol is already live on the testnet. This working version allows users to test the lending logic in a safe environment. The metrics show that the testnet has already handled nearly $300 million in simulated volume. This high activity proves that smart contracts can manage large-scale credit flows. The protocol features active liquidity pools for major assets like ETH, USDT, and WBTC. By interacting with these pools, the community can verify that the system is ready for a full mainnet release.

The V1 engine uses a sophisticated system of mtTokens and DebtTokens. When a user supplies assets to a pool, they receive interest-bearing mtTokens as a digital receipt. These tokens grow in value as interest is collected from borrowers. The current data shows a sustainable APY of 12% to 18% based on real market demand. This “real yield” model is a major upgrade over the inflationary rewards of the past. It ensures that the value generated by the hub is backed by actual borrowing activity. This technical readiness is the primary reason why sophisticated participants are moving into the MUTM ecosystem.

Presale Info and Community Distribution

The distribution of the MUTM token is designed for long-term decentralization. The total supply is capped at 4 billion units. Exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) is set aside for the early community phases. This ensures that the users are the primary owners of the network. So far, over 860 million tokens have already been claimed. As each phase sells out, the supply disappears rapidly. The transition from $0.04 to the final $0.06 price represents a critical point for those watching from the sidelines.

To keep the community active, the platform features a unique 24-hour leaderboard. Every day, the top participant receives a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This initiative has created a high-energy environment where users are constantly engaged. Joining the project is very accessible through a secure card payment portal. This allows a global audience to join with a single click using traditional payment methods. The ease of entry, combined with the rising floor price, is driving a massive wave of FOMO as the project enters its final development stages.

Hardened Security and Institutional Trust

Security is the top priority as the protocol scales toward its full release. Mutuum Finance has finished a full manual code review by Halborn Security. This firm is famous for protecting the most valuable blockchain systems in the world. Additionally, the protocol maintains a high safety score of 90/100 from CertiK. This includes 24/7 monitoring of the smart contracts to prevent vulnerabilities. For a lending hub, these security layers are essential for building institutional-grade trust.

The protocol also employs a strict 75% Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. This means every loan is heavily over-collateralized by digital assets. Automated liquidator bots and decentralized oracles monitor the health of these loans in real-time. This “hardened” infrastructure ensures that the hub remains solvent even during market volatility. As more “smart money” enters the space, they are looking for protocols that offer this level of verified safety. The combination of high-tech security and functional utility makes MUTM a standout project in the 2026 cycle.

Roadmap Scaling

The future of Mutuum Finance includes several major scaling milestones. The roadmap reveals plans for a native, over-collateralized stablecoin. This asset will be minted directly against the interest-bearing collateral held in the hub. This allows users to unlock spending power without selling their long-term holdings. To keep transaction costs near zero, the protocol is also moving toward full Layer-2 scaling. These updates are designed to turn the hub into a dominant global standard for decentralized credit.

The urgency to participate is growing as the project nears the end of Phase 7. Recent data shows a significant uptick in whale interest, with individual entries reaching as high as $115,000. These large-scale allocations are consuming the remaining community supply at an accelerated rate. As the V1 metrics continue to prove the system’s strength, the path toward the $0.06 launch price is becoming clear. For those seeking a high-utility hub with a verified technical foundation, the current $0.04 window represents the final chance to enter before the protocol reaches its full utility phase.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com