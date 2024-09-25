Momentum Grows On Toncoin And This New Token Amid Underwhelming Price Action For Ethereum

While Ethereum (ETH) is struggling with unimpressive price action in today’s market, the momentum of the Toncoin (TON) and the recently introduced token, FXGuys ($FXG), which is available for a price of $0.03, is gaining steam.

Investors are increasingly shifting from Ethereum as the emerging promise of the Toncoin and FXGuys takes center stage. Among these tokens,

presents investors with the opportunity for growth, and here’s how!

Recent Sell-Offs Causes Ethereum to Rally

A portion of

whales have started to capitalize on the profit surge across the DeFi market. One such whale, who was inactive for two years, sent 10,000 ETH worth $24 million to Kraken Exchange on September 18, 2024, after participating in the ETH ICO.

The second whale, which sold 10,595 ETH for $24.79 million over three days, was left with a balance of 6,042 ETH.

The combined effect of the sell-offs saw ETH’s price

rise to $2,464.75

on September 19, representing a notable 5% jump from $2,341.71 on September 17. Still, despite this lackluster price action, analysts are optimistic that ETH will continue on an uptrend in a bullish fashion.

Toncoin’s TON Soars While Ethereum Struggles

ETH’s price status has a huge influence on the growth of other altcoins in the market. Contrary to ETH’s underwhelming price action, Toncoin’s TON has been doing well. Its price

grew by 2.9%

in the last 14 days, from $4.80 on September 17 to $5.80 on September 19, 2024.

Besides ETH’s influence, TON has also seen an influence from Tether’s USDT. According to Tether’s transparency page, the authorized but unissued supply of USDT on the TON blockchain has crossed $1 billion.

This, combined with ETH’s price action, could boost user activity and increase demand for the TON native cryptocurrency, as noted by renowned crypto market analysts.

Your Journey to Financial Liberty Begins With FXGuys

Toncoin is not the only altcoin seeing the after-effects of ETH’s new price action. The new $FXG token is also benefiting from this latest price movement, judging by its fast-growing presale.

$FXG’s parent platform,

, introduced the token with the desire to create a community-driven project to create the world’s first Trader Development Ecosystem.

By far, the most impressive feature of FXGuys, built on top of the Ethereum network, is the analytics platform, social trading, and funding programs that enable professional traders to share in profits.

For this, traders will be given capital of up to $200,000 to manage, while through the Trade2Earn model, users get $FXG tokens for every executed trade.

These are automatically credited according to the volume of trade, regardless of the outcome. The $FXG tokens are credited directly to a user’s wallet and are utilized for special rewards within the FXGuys ecosystem.

By default, 80% of the profits go to the traders, while 20% is accrued to FXGuys. As traders scale up their accounts, the share of profit after every trade increases, thereby maximizing their gains even further.

Buying

