Mistakes Families Make Without Guidance From a 529 Plan Advisor

Saving for college looks simple from the outside. Open an account, put money in, and use it when the time comes. But the gap between how a 529 plan works in theory and in practice is where most families quietly lose ground. Poor timing, wrong state plans, avoidable penalties—these aren’t rare edge cases. They happen to be prepared, well-meaning families all the time.

Starting Without a Clear Strategy

Most families open a 529 without a number in mind. They pick a state plan without comparing options, contribute whenever it feels manageable, and never actually run the math on whether they’re keeping pace with tuition inflation. College costs have risen at roughly twice the rate of general inflation over the past two decades, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Without a defined savings target, the account just grows in the background—and often not fast enough.

Getting a professional involved early changes the outcome. A 529 plan advisor in St. Louis, MO, can work through realistic cost projections, set contribution benchmarks based on the child’s age, and build a savings timeline with actual enrollment dates in view. That’s the difference between hoping the account is enough and knowing whether it will be.

Choosing the Wrong State Plan

Here’s something a lot of families get wrong from the start: you don’t have to use your home state’s plan. Many assume they do. Others just pick the plan they’ve heard of, without considering fees or performance history.

The tax implications here matter more than people expect. Some states allow a deduction only if contributions are made to the state’s own plan. Others have tax parity rules that let residents deduct contributions to any state’s plan. Picking the wrong one can quietly cost a family hundreds of dollars per year in missed deductions.

Fee differences compound this: A plan with a 0.8% annual expense ratio versus one charging 0.1% doesn’t look dramatic. Over 18 years, though, the gap in final account value is significant. Comparing plans across states takes time and a working understanding of fund performance, neither of which most families have sitting around.

Selecting the Wrong Investment Options

The age-based portfolio is the default choice for most 529 investors. It automatically shifts toward more conservative holdings as the child gets closer to college age, which sounds sensible, and for many families, it is, but it’s not universally right.

Families with a longer investment runway, or a higher tolerance for short-term swings, may do better with a more aggressive allocation in the early years. Some age-based portfolios also rebalance on timelines that don’t align with the account holder’s actual situation—moving too conservatively too early or holding risk for too long. Choosing an investment option without understanding how it actually rebalances, what the expense ratios are, and how it fits into your broader financial picture is a common and preventable mistake.

Missing Out on Tax Benefits

The basic tax structure of a 529 plan is fairly well known: earnings grow tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified expenses aren’t taxed at the federal level. Fewer families know how much additional value they left on the table by not using the plan strategically.

Take superfunding. The IRS allows a contributor to make five years’ worth of contributions in a single lump sum without triggering gift tax. It’s a particularly useful move for grandparents who want to shift assets out of their taxable estate. Most families have never heard of it.

The SECURE 2.0 Act added another wrinkle: under certain conditions, unused 529 funds can now roll into a Roth IRA. That changes how overfunded accounts should be managed, but most families are still operating under the old assumptions.

Failing to Adjust the Plan Over Time

A 529 isn’t a “set it and forget it” account. Life doesn’t hold still. A second child, a job change, a shift in what the child wants to study, a market correction—any of these can make the original plan obsolete. The reality is that most families never revisit their contribution levels or investment allocations after the initial setup.

Some stop contributing entirely after a few years, assuming the balance looks healthy, without actually recalculating what they’ll need. Others keep the same allocation regardless of how old the child has gotten. Either way, there’s a gap forming between what’s saved and what will be owed.

Making Non-Qualified Withdrawals

Getting to the withdrawal stage and then mishandling it is more common than it should be. Non-qualified withdrawals—money pulled for anything outside the IRS definition of qualified education expenses—trigger income tax plus a 10% federal penalty on the earnings portion.

Families run into trouble by withdrawing more than their documented qualified expenses in a single year, or by assuming certain costs qualify when they don’t. Years of disciplined saving can take a meaningful hit from a single misstep at the finish line.

Planning With Purpose

A 529 plan works well when it’s managed well. The mistakes covered here aren’t the result of carelessness—they come from navigating a genuinely complex system without the right guidance. Families who work with an advisor tend to save more effectively, sidestep costly missteps, and walk into enrollment with a plan that actually holds up.