Michella Filipowitz: The Power of Inclusion

“We’re all part of the same community, and it’s our duty to support one another.” These words drive Michella Filipowitz, a successful entrepreneur, model, and passionate advocate for children with disabilities. Her journey is a shining example of how embracing diversity can transform not just individual lives, but entire communities.

In today’s society, many still struggle with acceptance, especially those with disabilities. Michella knows this challenge personally. At 23, she found herself navigating life as a single mother after her son, Benjamin, was diagnosed with autism at just three years old. “At first, it was hard to accept,” she recalls. “But with my mother’s guidance, I learned to embrace it, and I realized how crucial it is to understand and accept differences.”

Benjamin’s condition isn’t something that can be seen at a glance. He faces difficulties with speech, meaning his brain processes language differently. “You wouldn’t notice it immediately, but when you see other kids hitting milestones he’s missing, it’s heartbreaking,” Michella explains. Watching her son struggle in ways others didn’t motivated her to act.

One of the most painful experiences for Michella was seeing Benjamin left out at school. “It was tough seeing him play by himself while other kids played together,” she says. This experience made her more aware and determined to advocate for children like her son, ensuring they aren’t excluded or marginalized.

In our fast-paced world, people often make quick judgments without understanding the challenges others face. Michella is on a mission to change that. She believes that, rather than fearing differences, society should celebrate them. “You can’t judge without knowing someone’s story,” she emphasizes. “I want to help people see the value in everyone, no matter what they’re going through.”

A major area where Michella sees the need for change is in education. “Mainstream schools often reject kids on the spectrum because they’re seen as too disruptive,” she explains. “But isolating them in special schools isn’t the solution.” She believes that all children should learn together, so they can understand and appreciate each other’s unique strengths.

To help make this vision a reality, Michella co-founded the DR Family Foundation with her fiancé. The foundation provides crucial support to children with disabilities and assists families struggling to access necessary resources. “I’ve been through the therapies, the tests, and the expenses, and I know how overwhelming it can be,” she shares. “That’s why we started this foundation—to provide the support families need.”

The foundation is also planning to open a safe home for children in challenging family situations, offering them a place where they can grow and thrive. “My perspective on life has completely changed since Benjamin came into my life,” Michella reflects. “He’s inspired me to help others. He’s the reason I’ve become who I am today.”

Michella Filipowitz is dedicated to making the world a more inclusive place, where every child, regardless of their challenges, can succeed. Her story is one of determination, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to making a difference. To follow her journey and learn more about her work, connect with her on social media.