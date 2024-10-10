Megaport has expanded to Italy and launched Network as a Service (NaaS) in Milan.

Takeaway Points

Megaport Expands to Italy and Launches NaaS in Milan

This strategic expansion allows Megaport customers and partners to leverage international business opportunities.

Milan is considered Italy’s business hub and generates a considerable amount of this GDP, making it the ideal city for Megaport to establish an Italian presence in.

Customers and partners in Italy can access a leading global ecosystem of 860+ enabled data centres and 410+ service providers worldwide by connecting with Megaport.

Why did Megaport expand to Italy?

Megaport Limited (“Megaport”), the global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, on Thursday announced its expansion to Italy, establishing its cloud connectivity services in Milan via Points of Presence (PoPs) at leading data centre providers including AtlasEdge, Data4, Equinix, and Retelit.

This strategic expansion allows Megaport customers and partners to leverage international business opportunities via Italy, increase revenue, and accelerate their digital transformation on the company’s private, scalable, and vendor-agnostic NaaS platform, Megaport said.

Michael Reid, Megaport CEO, commented, “Megaport continues to disrupt traditional connectivity by bringing the network revolution to Italy. Our launch in Milan empowers both local Italian businesses and international organisations to expand their operations, unlock new growth opportunities via the Italian market, and do all of this while connecting in less than 60 seconds.”

Paolo Perrucci, Director of ICT Architectures and Operations at Sara Assicurazioni, said, “Since deploying Megaport, managing our network has been so easy – we just provision the connections we need and let them do the rest. We call Megaport our stairway to the cloud.”

Why did Megaport choose Italy?

The company said that Italy is one of the largest economies in Europe with a GDP of over $2 trillion and growing. Milan is considered Italy’s business hub and generates a considerable amount of this GDP, making it the ideal city for Megaport to establish an Italian presence in.

Italian customer Sara Assicurazioni has already been using Megaport for several years to manage a multicloud, multi-region network that connects its key locations in Europe.

Other Benefits

According to the report, local data centres can now also broaden their business potential by leveraging Megaport’s cloud on-ramps, while partner providers can add Megaport’s services to their offering to give them a competitive advantage in the market.

Customers and partners in Italy can access a leading global ecosystem of 860+ enabled data centres and 410+ service providers worldwide, by connecting with Megaport. They can now also access Megaport’s extensive suite of cloud, data centre, and edge solutions to serve a wide range of use cases for their business networks, Megaport added.

About Megaport

Megaport is changing how businesses connect their infrastructure, with one smart and simple platform to manage every connection. Build secure, scalable, and agile networks in just a few clicks, accessing global endpoints and creating private paths in minutes. Trusted by the world’s leading companies, Megaport partners with global service providers, DC operators, systems integrators, and managed services companies, and operates in 850+ enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Join the network revolution at megaport.com.