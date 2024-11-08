Matthias Mende Honored as Binance’s ‘Creator of the Year’ at Binance Blockchain Week Dubai

Founder of Bonuz Market and Co-founder of Dubai Blockchain Center Recognized for Outstanding Contributions to the Binance Community

Matthias Mende, the founder of Bonuz Market and co-founder of the Dubai Blockchain Center, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Creator of the Year’ award by Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange. The accolade was presented by Binance Co-founder He Yi and Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Conlan during the Binance Blockchain Week held in Dubai on October 30th and 31st. Binance is the world’s leading exchange, with over 238 Million Users.

The award, voted by the global community of Binance users on Binance Square, acknowledges Mende’s exceptional contributions to the blockchain community and crypto industry. His innovative work with Bonuz Market, a pioneering ecosystem that launched the social smart wallet on October 15th, has solidified not just his reputation as a key opinion leader but also as a builder.

“Receiving this award from Binance is a profound honor,” said Matthias Mende. “Happy that it validates my hard work and dedication invested to the Blockchain Ecosystem. Sharing information and educating is one of my missions, and building my consumer app also reinforces to drive more newcomers into our innovative crypto space. This recognition strengthens my obsession to continue building platforms that empower humans and enhance their daily experiences, as well as redefining community and brand engagement.”

He Yi, Binance Co-founder, remarked, “All winning Key Opinion Leaders demonstrated great value with the knowledgeable content shared on Binance Square. Their contributions have advanced the community, and we’re thrilled to recognize the winning Binance Square Creator’s achievements.”

The award ceremony was one of the highlights of Binance Blockchain Week, an event held in the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai that convened industry leaders, leading innovators, and enthusiasts from around the world to discuss the future of blockchain technology. The biggest highlight was Chengpeng Zhao’s first public appearance since his release last month. The former CEO served a four-month sentence following his guilty plea and has returned to the United Arab Emirates.

About Matthias Mende

Matthias Mende is a seasoned entrepreneur and blockchain evangelist with a passion for fostering innovation and building technology that adds value to daily human life. As the founder of Bonuz Market, the co-founder of IDsign, and co-founder of the Dubai Blockchain Center, he has been instrumental in advancing blockchain adoption and education in the Middle East and globally.

About Bonuz Social Smart Wallet

Bonuz’s social smart wallet has quickly gained traction, offering users a seamless and secure way to interact with digital assets. The platform’s successful launch marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to revolutionize the way people engage with blockchain technology. The smart wallet’s secure and simple Social Login with sponsored Gas Fee’s for Bonuz use-cases give users the feeling of using any familiar web2 product. Bonuz strives to be the first ecosystem to bring 1 Billion users onchain. Currently, Bonuz’s “Onchain Social ID” protocol can aggregate up to 11 Billion active social media accounts. The Bonuz Mobile App is free and can be downloaded for IOS and Android.

