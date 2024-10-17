Bonuz Unveils Revolutionary Social Smart Wallet at Star-Studded Dubai Event

First-Ever Onchain Real-World Gamification Quest Marks Dual Celebration of Bonuz App Launch on Founder 40th Birthday

Bonuz, the groundbreaking ecosystem dedicated to simplifying digital asset management, proudly announced the launch of its highly anticipated Social Smart Wallet during an exclusive event at Fish Hut, a premier seafood destination in Dubai. The celebration also honored the 40th birthday of Bonuz founder Matthias Mende, bringing together VIPs, industry leaders, and notable figures from the world of blockchain and entertainment.

The event featured the world’s first real-world gamification quest conducted onchain. Attendees engaged in interactive quests, such as checking in to the event via the Bonuz app, and participated in social media posts, and a group photo session. Those who completed the challenges were rewarded with soulbound Proof of Participation NFTs and a special commemorative “Mende’s 40th B-Day and Bonuz Launch” NFT, offered as complimentary keepsakes.

Prominent guests included executives from leading exchanges such as Binance, OKX and Bitpanda, as well as representatives from major crypto media outlets like CoinDesk, Web3 TV, Blockpedia and the Crypto Hub. Web3 TV provided live coverage and exclusive interviews throughout the evening.

Some of the notable names: Rabia Celik of Animoca, DaoSasha of 1inch, Mara Trujillo of BABS Labs, Ahmed Refaie Founder of DSRPTD.net, Jovana Jovanovic Founder of Omla, Evan Klassen Founder of Onetopida Foundation, Walid Benothman MD of Bitpanda, Jean Claude Aoun and Pedro Miguel of IDSign, Eren Cesur of Marilyn PR, Stas Oskin of Pontem, Belinda Zhou of Shard Capital, as well as Bonuz Investors, Advisors and the Bonuz Team.



From the KOL Side previous Bonuz Investors such as Eljaboom, Carl from the Moon, Crypto Jack and Ben Todar attended. As well as Crypto Efe, Bartek Sibiga, Masri, Hashdeer, Luxury Karim, Mohammad Galadari, BensBTC, Maria Andersen and the Dubai Bling Star Ebraheem Alsamadi.

“After nearly two years of development, we’re thrilled to introduce the Bonuz Social Smart Wallet to the world,” said Matthias Mende, Founder and CEO of Bonuz. “Our mission is to onboard hundred of millions into the digital realm by offering the simplest, most user-friendly self-custodial wallet. With features like social login, our wallet is so smart that users don’t have to be.”

The evening was enriched with a raffle, where participants had the chance to win dental treatments and dental hygiene kits, sponsored by MONAJI and Dr. Mohammed Naji who said “We’re excited to support Bonuz’s launch and help everyone have a bright smile—as bright as Bonuz itself,”

Dubai’s popular classic seafood venue Fish Hut prepared 200 KG of fresh seafood, which took a little bit more time than expected to be served. Most guests praised the shrimps, as the best they ever had.

A sumptuous seafood feast while networking with web3 industry influencers and professionals. The star photographer Maxim Denisenko captured memorable moments, ensuring the event was both enjoyable and well-documented. The celebration ran from 8pm until after midnight, blending innovation with community spirit, as the guests participated in the final part of the Real-World- Onchain-Quest which was the big group picture.

The Bonuz Social Smart Wallet sets itself apart with unparalleled simplicity and advanced features never seen before. As a self-custodial wallet with social media aggregation capabilities, it lowers the barrier to entry for digital asset management, making it accessible to users of all experience levels.

Key Features of the Bonuz Social Smart Wallet:

User-Friendly Interface: Designed for simplicity, so users don’t have to be tech-savvy.

Self-Custodial: Empowers users with full control over their digital assets.

Gas-less: All Bonuz Onchain Utilities are free of Gas Fees.

Social Login: Streamlines access and enhances user convenience.

Gamification: Enables Gamification features for Real World and Digital Brands.

Onboarding Millions: Aims to make cryptocurrency accessible to a broader audience.

About Bonuz

Bonuz is an innovative ecosystem focused on simplifying digital asset management and onboarding users into the digital realm. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and user-centric design, Bonuz strives to make cryptocurrency accessible and user-friendly for everyone. Can be downloaded now in the Apple App Store and on Google Play for all Android devices.