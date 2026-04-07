MarsDevs Showcases AI-Powered Product Execution for Startups and SMBs at GITEX Asia

Pune, India, 7th April 2026, MarsDevs, a fast-growing product development and AI execution partner, is set to showcase its innovative approach to building and scaling digital products for startups and small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) at GITEX Asia. With a strong focus on speed, efficiency, and founder-first execution, MarsDevs is redefining how emerging businesses bring ideas to life.

Founded by Vishvajit Pathak, MarsDevs was built on a simple insight: startups don’t need more consultants—they need partners who can build. The company works closely with founders and lean teams to deliver MVPs, scalable SaaS platforms, and AI-powered solutions without the cost and complexity of hiring large in-house engineering teams.

“Startups don’t need more consultants. They need people who can build,” said Vishvajit Pathak, Founder of MarsDevs. “We act like a technical co-founder for teams that don’t have one yet.”

Solving Real Challenges for Startups and SMBs

Early-stage companies and growing businesses often face critical barriers such as hiring delays, limited budgets, and lack of senior technical guidance. MarsDevs addresses these challenges through its execution-focused “pod model,” enabling companies to build and launch products faster without committing to large engineering teams.

By focusing on rapid MVP development, product scaling, and automation systems, MarsDevs helps reduce the time between idea and launch—giving startups a crucial competitive advantage.

“We reduce the time between idea and launch,” added Pathak.

Bringing AI Within Reach of Small Teams

At GITEX Asia, MarsDevs will highlight how AI is no longer limited to large enterprises. The company enables SMBs to implement practical AI solutions such as customer support automation, internal productivity tools, and sales workflow optimization—without requiring massive budgets or research teams.

“The winners in AI won’t be the biggest teams—they’ll be the fastest movers,” said Pathak. “You don’t need a research team to use AI. You need the right execution.”

Expanding into Asia’s Growing Startup Ecosystem

With Asia emerging as a global hotspot for startup innovation, MarsDevs is actively expanding its presence in the region. The company aims to support early-stage and growth-stage founders who are looking for faster, more flexible ways to build and scale products.

“We see Asia as the fastest-growing playground for founders right now,” Pathak noted.

Invitation to Founders and Growing Teams

MarsDevs invites founders, startup teams, and SMB leaders attending GITEX Asia to connect, collaborate, and explore pilot projects. The company offers flexible engagement models, including MVP builds, AI consultations, and product scaling support.

“We’re coming to GITEX to meet founders who want to build—not just plan,” said Pathak.

About MarsDevs

MarsDevs helps startups and growing businesses build and scale products—without the cost and complexity of large tech teams. By combining execution speed, technical expertise, and a founder-first mindset, MarsDevs enables companies to launch faster, iterate smarter, and grow efficiently.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered across India and the UAE, MarsDevs has shipped 80+ products for clients across 12+ countries, spanning industries like Fintech, HealthTech, EdTech, and E-Commerce. With a team of 96+ engineers and designers, they cover everything from AI development and mobile apps to DevOps and post-launch support — rated 4.9 on Clutch.

Website: https://www.marsdevs.com/