List of Swamp Animals

The swamp is a forested wetland made up of both water and land. Swamp animals include mammals, reptiles, birds, insects, fishes, and amphibians. Swamps are found worldwide except Antarctica. Animals in the swamp have evolved over time to survive swamp environments such as water logging and oxygen shortage. The article explains swamp animals in detail.

Categories of Swamp:

Characteristics Freshwater Saltwater Location The freshwater swamps are found near lakes and streams. The saltwater swamps are found near the coast of the ocean. Mangrove Trees Mangrove trees aren’t found in freshwater swamps. Mangrove trees are usually found near saltwater swamps. Examples of Swamp Animals Frogs, Turtles, Beavers Shellfish, Crabs, Herons.

Special Names of Trees Growing Near Swamps:

Bald Cypress

Black Willow

Buttonbush

Cedar

Green Ash

Gum Tree (Sweetgum)

Hackberry

Red Maple

River Birch

Salix (Willow)

Swamp Chestnut Oak

Swamp Magnolia

Water Tupelo

White Oak

Yellow Poplar (Tulip Tree)

Famous Swamps in the US:

Atchafalaya Basin

Big Cypress National Preserve

Great Dismal Swamp

Okefenokee Swamp

Salt Marshes of the Atlantic Coast

Santee Coastal Reserve

Suwannee River Swamp

Tampa Bay Estuary

Wetlands of Louisiana

Famous Swamps Around the World:

Amazon Rainforest Swamps (Brazil)

Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary (India)

Caño Negro Wildlife Refuge (Costa Rica)

Congo River Basin Swamps (Africa)

Danum Valley (Malaysia)

Everglades (USA)

Hokkaido Wetlands (Japan)

Iberá Wetlands (Argentina)

Pantanal (Brazil)

Sudd Wetlands (South Sudan)

Sundarbans (Bangladesh/India)

Tana River Delta (Kenya)

Wadden Sea (Netherlands/Germany/Denmark)

Swamp Animals List:

List of Swamp Mammals:

American Beaver

American Bison

Bobcat

Common Muskrat

Eastern Cottontail

Florida Panther

Nine-banded Armadillo

North American River Otter

Opossum

Raccoon

Red Fox

Semiaquatic Shrew

Virginia Opossum

White-tailed Deer

Wild Boar

Woodrat

List of Swamp Birds:

American Bittern

Black-crowned Night-Heron

Black-necked Stilt

Blue-winged Teal

Common Gallinule

Great Egret

Great Blue Heron

Green Heron

Hooded Merganser

King Rail

Louisiana Waterthrush

Marsh Wren

Northern Cardinal

Red-shouldered Hawk

Roseate Spoonbill

Snowy Egret

Swamp Sparrow

Tricolored Heron

Wood Duck

Yellow-crowned Night-Heron

List of Swamp Reptiles:

American Alligator

Banded Water Snake

Broad-headed Skink

Brown Water Snake

Common Snapping Turtle

Cottonmouth

Diamondback Terrapin

Eastern Box Turtle

Eastern Mud Turtle

Eastern Ribbon Snake

Florida Softshell Turtle

Green Anole

Green Water Snake

Mississippi Map Turtle

Mud Snake

Red-bellied Turtle

Southern Painted Turtle

Spiny Softshell Turtle

Timber Rattlesnake

Yellow-bellied Slider

List of Swamp Insects:

Backswimmer

Biting Midge

Black Fly

Caddisfly

Crane Fly

Damselfly

Deer Fly

Diving Beetle

Dragonfly

Giant Water Bug

Greenhead Fly

Horsefly

Mayfly

Mosquito

Moth Fly

Predaceous Diving Beetle

Stonefly

Water Boatman

Water Scavenger Beetle

Whirligig Beetle

List of Swamp Amphibians:

American Bullfrog

Barking Tree Frog

Bird-voiced Tree Frog

Cricket Frog

Crawfish Frog

Eastern Newt

Eastern Spadefoot Toad

Fowler’s Toad

Green Frog

Green Tree Frog

Lesser Siren

Marbled Salamander

Northern Leopard Frog

Pig Frog

Red Salamander

Southern Leopard Frog

Southern Toad

Spotted Salamander

Spring Peeper

Three-toed Amphiuma

Two-toed Amphiuma

List of Swamp Fish:

American Eel

Banded Sunfish

Black Bullhead

Bluegill

Bowfin

Chain Pickerel

Channel Catfish

Creek Chub

Flathead Catfish

Flier

Gar

Green Sunfish

Largemouth Bass

Longnose Gar

Mosquitofish

Mudminnow

Mudskipper

Northern Pike

Pirate Perch

Pumpkinseed

Redfin Pickerel

Spotted Bass

Swamp Darter

Warmouth

Yellow Bullhead

List of Swamp Invertebrates:

Amphipods

Annelids

Beetles

Bloodworms

Caddisflies

Crayfish

Damselfly Nymphs

Dragonfly Nymphs

Earthworms

Euglenoids

Flatworms

Freshwater Shrimp

Gastropods

Glassworms

Hydra

Horsehair Worms

Inchworms

Jellyfish

Krill

Leeches

Lobsters

Mayfly Nymphs

Mosquito Larvae

Nematodes

New Zealand Mud Snails

Ostracods

Odonata Nymphs

Planarians

Prawns

Quill worms

Rotifers

Scuds

Stonefly Nymphs

Tubifex Worms

Tardigrades

Unionid Mussels

Velvet Worms

Water Boatmen

Water Scorpions

Xylophagous Insects

Yellow-Fly Larvae

Zooplankton

Outro:

Swamp animals live in freshwater or saltwater swamps. Swamps are different from marshes in that swamps have more herbaceous plants, whereas marshes have fewer trees and more grass.

