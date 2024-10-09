List of Swamp Animals

The swamp is a forested wetland made up of both water and land. Swamp animals include mammals, reptiles, birds, insects, fishes, and amphibians. Swamps are found worldwide except Antarctica. Animals in the swamp have evolved over time to survive swamp environments such as water logging and oxygen shortage. The article explains swamp animals in detail.
Categories of Swamp:
Depending on the salinity, swamps are divided into two types: freshwater swamps and saltwater swamps.
|Characteristics
|Freshwater
|Saltwater
|Location
|The freshwater swamps are found near lakes and streams.
|The saltwater swamps are found near the coast of the ocean.
|Mangrove Trees
|Mangrove trees aren’t found in freshwater swamps.
|Mangrove trees are usually found near saltwater swamps.
|Examples of Swamp Animals
|Frogs, Turtles, Beavers
|Shellfish, Crabs, Herons.
Special Names of Trees Growing Near Swamps:
Bald Cypress
Black Willow
Buttonbush
Cedar
Green Ash
Gum Tree (Sweetgum)
Hackberry
Red Maple
River Birch
Salix (Willow)
Swamp Chestnut Oak
Swamp Magnolia
Water Tupelo
White Oak
Yellow Poplar (Tulip Tree)
Famous Swamps in the US:
Atchafalaya Basin
Big Cypress National Preserve
Great Dismal Swamp
Okefenokee Swamp
Salt Marshes of the Atlantic Coast
Santee Coastal Reserve
Suwannee River Swamp
Tampa Bay Estuary
Wetlands of Louisiana
Famous Swamps Around the World:
Amazon Rainforest Swamps (Brazil)
Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary (India)
Caño Negro Wildlife Refuge (Costa Rica)
Congo River Basin Swamps (Africa)
Danum Valley (Malaysia)
Everglades (USA)
Hokkaido Wetlands (Japan)
Iberá Wetlands (Argentina)
Pantanal (Brazil)
Sudd Wetlands (South Sudan)
Sundarbans (Bangladesh/India)
Tana River Delta (Kenya)
Wadden Sea (Netherlands/Germany/Denmark)
Swamp Animals List:
List of Swamp Mammals:
American Beaver
American Bison
Bobcat
Common Muskrat
Eastern Cottontail
Florida Panther
Nine-banded Armadillo
North American River Otter
Opossum
Raccoon
Red Fox
Semiaquatic Shrew
Virginia Opossum
White-tailed Deer
Wild Boar
Woodrat
List of Swamp Birds:
American Bittern
Black-crowned Night-Heron
Black-necked Stilt
Blue-winged Teal
Common Gallinule
Great Egret
Great Blue Heron
Green Heron
Hooded Merganser
King Rail
Louisiana Waterthrush
Marsh Wren
Northern Cardinal
Red-shouldered Hawk
Roseate Spoonbill
Snowy Egret
Swamp Sparrow
Tricolored Heron
Wood Duck
Yellow-crowned Night-Heron
List of Swamp Reptiles:
American Alligator
Banded Water Snake
Broad-headed Skink
Brown Water Snake
Common Snapping Turtle
Cottonmouth
Diamondback Terrapin
Eastern Box Turtle
Eastern Mud Turtle
Eastern Ribbon Snake
Florida Softshell Turtle
Green Anole
Green Water Snake
Mississippi Map Turtle
Mud Snake
Red-bellied Turtle
Southern Painted Turtle
Spiny Softshell Turtle
Timber Rattlesnake
Yellow-bellied Slider
List of Swamp Insects:
Backswimmer
Biting Midge
Black Fly
Caddisfly
Crane Fly
Damselfly
Deer Fly
Diving Beetle
Dragonfly
Giant Water Bug
Greenhead Fly
Horsefly
Mayfly
Mosquito
Moth Fly
Predaceous Diving Beetle
Stonefly
Water Boatman
Water Scavenger Beetle
Whirligig Beetle
List of Swamp Amphibians:
American Bullfrog
Barking Tree Frog
Bird-voiced Tree Frog
Cricket Frog
Crawfish Frog
Eastern Newt
Eastern Spadefoot Toad
Fowler’s Toad
Green Frog
Green Tree Frog
Lesser Siren
Marbled Salamander
Northern Leopard Frog
Pig Frog
Red Salamander
Southern Leopard Frog
Southern Toad
Spotted Salamander
Spring Peeper
Three-toed Amphiuma
Two-toed Amphiuma
List of Swamp Fish:
American Eel
Banded Sunfish
Black Bullhead
Bluegill
Bowfin
Chain Pickerel
Channel Catfish
Creek Chub
Flathead Catfish
Flier
Gar
Green Sunfish
Largemouth Bass
Longnose Gar
Mosquitofish
Mudminnow
Mudskipper
Northern Pike
Pirate Perch
Pumpkinseed
Redfin Pickerel
Spotted Bass
Swamp Darter
Warmouth
Yellow Bullhead
List of Swamp Invertebrates:
Amphipods
Annelids
Beetles
Bloodworms
Caddisflies
Crayfish
Damselfly Nymphs
Dragonfly Nymphs
Earthworms
Euglenoids
Flatworms
Freshwater Shrimp
Gastropods
Glassworms
Hydra
Horsehair Worms
Inchworms
Jellyfish
Krill
Leeches
Lobsters
Mayfly Nymphs
Mosquito Larvae
Nematodes
New Zealand Mud Snails
Ostracods
Odonata Nymphs
Planarians
Prawns
Quill worms
Rotifers
Scuds
Stonefly Nymphs
Tubifex Worms
Tardigrades
Unionid Mussels
Velvet Worms
Water Boatmen
Water Scorpions
Xylophagous Insects
Yellow-Fly Larvae
Zooplankton
Outro:
Swamp animals live in freshwater or saltwater swamps. Swamps are different from marshes in that swamps have more herbaceous plants, whereas marshes have fewer trees and more grass.
