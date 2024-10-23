Lenovo Launches Lenovo 360 Sets New Standards for Channel Adaptability

Lenovo has launched Lenovo 360 and sets new standards for channel adaptability.

Takeaway Points

Lenovo has launched Lenovo 360, which sets new standards for channel adaptability.

Lenovo 360 for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Lenovo 360 for Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), Lenovo 360 for AI, Lenovo 360 for Data Management, and Lenovo 360 for Education are the first in a series of topics to further streamline partner access to sell across Lenovo’s portfolio of devices, infrastructure, services, and solutions.

Each journey incorporates five key offerings of digital platforms, incentives, training, communities, and marketing across the framework.

Lenovo 360 for GSIs, Lenovo 360 for AI, Lenovo 360 for Data Management, and Lenovo 360 for Education will be available to partners globally by April 2025 on Lenovo Partner Hub.

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets.

Lenovo Launches Lenovo 360

Lenovo on Tuesday announced five tailored journeys within its Lenovo 360 Global Partner Framework to serve customized and specific pathways for partners focused on key industry segments, technology solutions, and routes to market.

According to the report, Lenovo 360 for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Lenovo 360 for Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), Lenovo 360 for AI, Lenovo 360 for Data Management, and Lenovo 360 for Education are the first in a series of topics to further streamline partner access to sell across Lenovo’s portfolio of devices, infrastructure, services, and solutions. With new comprehensive pathways, Lenovo 360 now demonstrates its flexibility and customization for partners in these high-growth areas.

Pascal Bourguet, Vice President and Global Channel Chief, Lenovo, said, “As industries increasingly turn to AI-driven solutions, flexible data management, and cloud services, Lenovo 360 provides partners with the tools and training needed to meet customer demand and stay ahead of technological advancements in these dynamic segments. We are focusing our efforts initially in these high-growth areas and will continue to bring additional pathways to new verticals, technologies, and routes to market over time.”

Five Key Offerings of the Lenovo 360

The company said that each journey incorporates five key offerings of digital platforms, incentives, training, communities, and marketing across the framework.

The Availability

Lenovo 360 for GSIs, Lenovo 360 for AI, Lenovo 360 for Data Management, and Lenovo 360 for Education will be available to partners globally by April 2025 on Lenovo Partner Hub, Lenovo said. Managed Service Providers can take advantage of Lenovo 360 for MSPs today in Canada, USA, Brazil, Mexico, UKI, Japan, India, and Australia, where the pathway has been made available this year.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY).