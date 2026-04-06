LED 12V Strip Lights: Flexible Lighting for Every Outdoor Space

Flexibility is the defining characteristic of led 12v strip light from Kings Outdoor Lighting. While fixed-position spotlights and in-ground fixtures lock you into a single lighting effect, LED strip lights bend around curves, follow irregular surfaces, disappear into channels, and illuminate areas that no other fixture type can reach.

What Makes 12V LED Strip Lights Different

The 12V designation is significant. Running on the same low voltage infrastructure as landscape pathway lights and spotlights, 12V LED strips integrate seamlessly into existing low voltage landscape lighting systems. A single transformer can power both strip lights and conventional landscape fixtures, simplifying the installation and reducing equipment costs.

The strip itself is a flexible circuit board with surface-mount LED chips placed at regular intervals — typically 30 or 60 LEDs per meter. The density of LEDs per meter determines both the light output and the smoothness of the light — higher density strips produce a more even glow with less visible individual point sources.

Outdoor-Rating Requirements for Strip Light Applications

Not all LED strip lights are suitable for outdoor use. Indoor strips use a bare PCB board with no weather protection. For outdoor applications you need at minimum an IP65 rated strip, which means the LEDs and circuit board are coated in a silicone or resin layer that protects against rain and moisture.

For applications where the strip will be permanently exposed to weather — along the underside of a deck, under the cap of a retaining wall, along fence lines — IP67 rated strips that are fully sealed in a silicone sleeve are more appropriate. For applications near or in water features, IP68 strips that can be temporarily submerged are the correct specification.

Creative Applications in Outdoor Spaces

**Under deck illumination** — Installing strip lights along the underside of a deck creates a floating effect from below. From ground level, the deck appears to hover above a glowing surface. Practical and dramatic simultaneously.

**Retaining wall cap lighting** — Running strip lights along the underside of a retaining wall coping stone creates a continuous line of light that defines the wall edge and provides ambient illumination to the planting bed below.

**Pergola and trellis outlining** — Strip lights installed along the structural members of a pergola transform it into a glowing architectural feature at night. The effect is particularly striking on timber pergolas where the warm light complements the wood grain.

**Step riser illumination** — Strip lights installed in channels along step risers create an ultra-modern step lighting effect that is impossible to achieve with conventional step lights.

For homeowners combining LED strip lighting with retaining wall accent fixtures, outdoor retaining wall lights from Sunbright Lighting provides hardscape lighting options that complement the linear quality of strip lighting with compatible architectural details.

Colour Temperature and RGB Options

Standard 12V LED strips are available in a range of fixed colour temperatures from warm white (2700K) to cool white (6500K). For outdoor landscape applications, warm white or natural white (3000K to 3500K) is generally most appropriate.

RGB and RGBW strip lights add colour capability, with RGBW versions including a separate white channel for better quality white light than RGB strips can produce by mixing red, green, and blue. These are increasingly popular for entertaining-focused outdoor spaces where the ability to change colour adds to the flexibility and atmosphere.

For homeowners wanting to add architectural exterior lighting that matches the quality of their strip light installation, 120V Strip Lights from Kings Outdoor Lighting provides 120V exterior strip and accent options built to the same specification standards.