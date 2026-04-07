Law Firm Accounting: A Practical Guide to Trust Accounts, Time Tracking, and Tax Planning

Law firms run on precision. You win cases by sweating details, meeting deadlines, and documenting your work. The same mindset is what separates clean financials from stressful surprises—especially when you’re handling client funds, tracking billable time, and trying to make smart decisions based on numbers you can actually trust.

Yet accounting in a law practice isn’t just “regular small business accounting with a few extra reports.” It has unique pressure points:

Client trust money must be tracked to the penny—and handled under strict ethical rules.

Work-in-progress (WIP) and accounts receivable (A/R) behave differently than in product or subscription businesses.

Partners need clarity on profitability by practice area, matter type, and attorney.

Tax planning gets complicated fast when you add partner draws, estimated taxes, and entity strategy.

This guide breaks down the core elements of financial operations in a modern law firm—what to track, how to structure your processes, and where firms commonly get burned. If you’re building a new practice or tightening up an established one, the goal is simple: make the financial side of your firm predictable, compliant, and decision-ready.

1) Start with the “why”: the financial outcomes law firms need

Before choosing tools or building reports, define what “good” looks like for your firm. Typically, law firms want four outcomes:

Compliance and risk control

Clean books, accurate reconciliations, and trustworthy trust accounting processes.

Predictable cash flow

Visibility into WIP, billing cycles, collections, and upcoming obligations.

Matter and attorney profitability

Not just revenue—profit, realized rates, write-downs, and leverage.

Tax efficiency and planning

A plan that matches the firm’s entity type, partner compensation approach, and growth goals.



When you align your accounting processes to these outcomes, you reduce the “accounting as an afterthought” problem—and your monthly close becomes a strategic asset, not a painful ritual.

2) Chart of accounts for law firms: keep it simple, but structured

A common mistake is overbuilding the chart of accounts (COA). Another mistake is making it so generic you can’t learn anything from it. Your COA should support clear reporting without requiring a forensic audit to interpret.

Practical COA structure

At a minimum, most firms benefit from:

Revenue

Fees – hourly Fees – flat fee Fees – contingency (often recognized differently depending on timing and jurisdiction) Reimbursements / pass-through costs (handle carefully—don’t inflate revenue misleadingly)

Direct costs (case-related)

Court filing fees (if the firm pays and invoices back) Expert witness fees Deposition/transcription Research tools allocated to matters (optional)

Operating expenses

Payroll and contractor attorney costs Rent/coworking Software (practice management, billing, accounting) Marketing and referral fees (ensure proper categorization and compliance) Insurance (malpractice, general liability) Professional dues and CLE Travel and meals (tracked for deductibility)

Balance sheet essentials

Operating cash Trust bank accounts (separate accounts) Accounts receivable Work in progress (if you track it on the balance sheet; many track WIP operationally) Partner distributions/draws Payroll liabilities, sales tax liabilities where applicable



Tip: Add classes/tags for insight without exploding the COA

Instead of creating 50 revenue accounts, use classes, departments, or tags to track:

Practice area (family, PI, immigration, business)

Office/location

Attorney/partner

Referral source (for marketing ROI)

This approach keeps accounting clean while still enabling meaningful analysis.

3) Trust accounting basics (and why “close enough” is never close enough)

Trust accounting is where law firms face the highest compliance risk. While rules vary by jurisdiction, the general principles are consistent:

Client funds must be segregated from firm operating funds.

Individual client ledgers must reconcile to the trust bank balance.

You must track deposits, disbursements, and fees with proper documentation.

Reconciliations should be performed routinely (often monthly), and reviewed.

The three-way reconciliation (conceptual overview)

Many firms use a “three-way” reconciliation approach:

Trust bank statement balance Trust account book balance Sum of client trust ledgers

All three should agree (allowing for timing items, if handled properly). If they don’t, stop and fix it—because the consequences of errors in trust handling can be severe.

Common trust accounting mistakes

Using trust funds to cover operating expenses “temporarily”

Paying yourself fees directly from trust without proper invoicing/authorization

Failing to maintain client-level ledgers

Not documenting disbursements (or mixing them with firm-paid expenses)

Not reconciling promptly, letting small errors compound

If your current process feels manual, fragile, or dependent on one person’s memory, that’s a sign it needs to be redesigned—not just “worked harder.”

4) Billing, WIP, and collections: the cash flow engine

Law firm cash flow often doesn’t fail because the firm lacks clients—it fails because the firm doesn’t consistently convert work into collected cash.

Understand the cycle

A typical cycle looks like:

Intake → engagement letter → retainer (often) → work performed → time captured → invoice generated → invoice sent → collection → follow-up

Breakdowns happen at predictable points:

Time not captured promptly

Draft invoices sit unreviewed

Bills go out late

Clients dispute unexpected charges

No consistent collections follow-up process

Key metrics to track monthly

If you want a “dashboard” that actually improves cash flow, consider tracking:

WIP aging (how long work sits before being billed)

A/R aging (how long invoices sit before being collected)

Realization rate Standard rate vs billed rate vs collected rate

Collection rate (collections / billings)

Days sales outstanding (DSO) for the firm or by attorney

Even a simple monthly review of WIP and A/R aging can identify where your cash is getting stuck.

5) Time tracking and matter profitability: make decisions from reality, not vibes

Many firms know their top-line revenue but can’t confidently answer:

Which matters are actually profitable?

Which practice areas create the best margins?

Are associates leveraged effectively?

Which client types create slow collections or heavy write-downs?

Profitability is a systems problem

You don’t get good profitability reporting just by running a single report. You need consistent inputs:

Accurate time entry (captured daily, not weekly)

Matter-level cost tracking (especially for reimbursable expenses)

Clear write-down / write-off coding (so you can see patterns)

Consistent billing policies by matter type (e.g., flat fee vs hourly boundaries)

A practical approach for smaller firms

If you’re a small or mid-sized firm without a CFO, start with:

Profitability by practice area (monthly/quarterly)

Profitability by attorney (with context—rainmaking vs delivery roles)

Top 10 matters by revenue and margin

You can expand from there, but these views often create immediate clarity.

6) Tax planning for law firms: don’t wait for year-end

Tax planning is most effective when it’s proactive—built into the year, not rushed in late December. The right approach depends heavily on your firm structure and growth stage.

Entity structure and compensation considerations

Many law firms operate as:

LLC (taxed as sole prop or partnership)

S-Corporation (often for owner-operator firms aiming to optimize payroll vs distributions)

Partnership/LLP (common for multi-partner structures)

Each structure has tradeoffs around:

Payroll, self-employment taxes, and owner compensation

Partner draws and capital accounts

Deduction timing and estimated tax planning

Retirement plan options (and contribution strategies)

What strong tax planning looks like

A good plan usually includes:

Estimated tax projections and payment schedule

Clean separation of business and personal expenses

Entity strategy review annually (or when revenue/profit changes materially)

A system for documenting deductions and substantiation

A strategy for retirement contributions aligned to cash flow

If you want deeper support on the financial side of running a firm—including clean books, month-end reporting, and proactive planning—working with specialists in law firm accounting can help you avoid expensive mistakes and build a firm that scales with fewer financial surprises. The key is not just compliance, but clarity.

7) Month-end close: the routine that makes everything else possible

Law firms that feel financially “in control” usually have one thing in common: they close the books consistently.

A simple monthly close checklist (baseline)

Reconcile operating bank and credit cards

Reconcile trust bank accounts (including client-level ledger tie-out)

Review A/R aging and identify collection priorities

Review WIP (unbilled time/expenses)

Categorize and review unusual transactions

Produce basic monthly reports: P&L (current month and YTD) Balance sheet Cash flow summary (even informal) Practice area summary (if tracked)

Document notes and decisions (so you can repeat improvements)

The benefit isn’t only accurate numbers—it’s fewer fires. When you close monthly, you catch issues early: duplicate payments, miscategorized expenses, trust discrepancies, creeping software spend, or changes in revenue mix.

8) Technology stack: align accounting with practice management

Most law firms rely on multiple systems:

Practice management (matters, contacts, workflows)

Time & billing

Payments

Accounting (GL, bank reconciliations, reporting)

Trust accounting features (sometimes separate)

The wrong setup is when the accounting system and practice system operate in isolation, forcing manual entry and increasing error risk.

What to aim for

One “source of truth” for matters and time

Clean data flow into accounting (or a disciplined monthly import routine)

Consistent naming conventions for matters/clients

Document storage for invoices, disbursements, and trust support

If your current process depends on spreadsheets that only one person understands, that’s not inherently “bad”—but it’s fragile. The goal is to build a process that survives turnover and scales with volume.

9) Red flags that your firm needs accounting process improvement now

If you recognize any of the following, it’s time to tighten up the system:

You avoid looking at financials because you don’t trust them

Invoices go out inconsistently or only when cash feels tight

Partners can’t agree on profitability because reporting is unclear

Trust reconciliations are late, incomplete, or stressful

You’re surprised by tax bills

You don’t know how much WIP you’re sitting on

Collections rely on “whoever has time” rather than a defined process

These issues are common—and fixable—but they usually require process changes, not just working longer hours.

10) Putting it together: a 30-day action plan for cleaner law firm finances

If you want a practical starting point, here’s a simple 30-day plan:

Week 1: Stabilize the basics

Separate trust and operating activity cleanly

Confirm access to statements and systems

Define who owns time entry, billing, and collections steps

Week 2: Clean up and reconcile

Reconcile operating accounts

Reconcile trust accounts and client ledgers

Identify A/R and WIP that need action

Week 3: Build reporting that answers real questions

Create a monthly dashboard (P&L, balance sheet, A/R, WIP)

Add practice area or attorney segmentation if possible

Review write-down/write-off patterns

Week 4: Plan ahead

Run a tax projection

Set an estimated tax calendar

Create a billing and collections cadence (weekly is ideal for many firms)

Even small improvements—like billing weekly instead of monthly—can change cash flow dramatically.

Conclusion: accounting should support your practice, not slow it down

Law is demanding enough without financial uncertainty. The best law firms treat accounting as infrastructure: a system that protects the practice, supports ethical obligations, and turns performance into clear decisions.

When you get trust handling, billing operations, and reporting into a steady rhythm, you gain something rare: confidence. Confidence that the numbers are right, that cash flow is predictable, and that growth decisions are based on reality—not guesswork.

If your firm’s financial processes feel heavier than they should, the next step isn’t necessarily a bigger spreadsheet. It’s a better system—built around compliance, clarity, and consistent execution.