Kyriba Plans to Open a New Data Center in Saudi Arabia

Kyriba, the global leader in liquidity performance, on Wednesday announced it will open a state-of-the-art data center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Q1 of 2025. This expansion supports the Kingdom’s 2030 vision initiative and emphasizes Kyriba’s commitment to digital transformation, innovation, and sustainable regional growth. The new data center will ensure full compliance with the Kingdom’s regulatory mandates for data residency, empowering CFOs and treasurers with the confidence to optimize their liquidity performance.

Amer Chebaro, Sales Leader, CEMEA, Kyriba, said, “Saudi Arabia’s compliance regulations require that data be stored domestically and our new data center will help our customers meet these requirements. This investment also underscores our commitment to supporting our clients’ digital transformation while helping them improve their overall liquidity performance.”

About the data center

The company said that this data center will enhance the performance and reliability of Kyriba’s solutions, helping reduce latency while ensuring data remains secure within the region. This investment showcases Kyriba’s unwavering commitment to delivering faster, more secure, and fully compliant experiences for its customers in Saudi Arabia, in line with local data sovereignty and regulatory mandates.

Kyriba Signs Deal with Saudi German Health

Kyriba recently announced it signed the Saudi German Health (SGH), a leading healthcare group in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, as a new customer. Kyriba will help to automate the group’s treasury management processes, enhance the security and efficiency of its financial transactions, and enable SGH to better manage its overall liquidity performance.

The company will provide SGH with a more secure, streamlined, and controlled management of financial transactions, reducing the risk of errors and fraud. By automating complex treasury processes, the company will have the opportunity to achieve greater accuracy and efficiency.

Amer Chebaro, Sales Leader, CEMEA, Kyriba, commented, “We are excited to welcome Saudi German Health as one of our customers. Saudi Arabia and the Middle East continue to be an important market for us and this announcement reinforces our commitment to providing secure, effective solutions and showcases our capability to cater to large, influential clients in the healthcare sector.”

Dr. Ahmed Shebl, Chief Executive Officer, Saudi German Health, said, “By adopting Kyriba, we’re setting a new standard for financial operations in the healthcare industry. This move not only underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence but also highlights the growing trend of digitalization in the region’s healthcare sector. More importantly, it embodies our ethos of ‘Caring like Family,’ ensuring that we approach every aspect of our operations with the same compassion and dedication we would extend to our own loved ones, while also fostering sustainability through cutting-edge digital finance technology.”

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba is a global leader in liquidity performance that empowers CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders to connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity. As a secure and scalable SaaS solution, Kyriba brings intelligence and financial automation that enables companies and banks of all sizes to improve their financial performance and increase operational efficiency. Kyriba’s real-time data and AI-empowered tools empower its close to 3,000 customers worldwide to quantify exposures, project cash and liquidity, and take action to protect balance sheets, income statements and cash flows. Kyriba manages more than 3 billion bank transactions and $15 trillion in payments annually and gives customers complete visibility and actionability, so they can optimize and fully harness liquidity across the enterprise and outperform their business strategy.