ISG and Other Leaders to Discuss AI’s Impact on CX at ISG Digital Business Summit in Frankfurt.

ISG and Other Leaders to Discuss AI’s Impact on CX at ISG DBS in Frankfurt.

Leaders from Airbus, Swiss Re, Roche, and more are to appear at the October 7–8 event in Frankfurt.

Zdravko Mladenov, former group chief digital and information officer at Post Office Group, will deliver the keynote address on the first day of the event.

Accenture and Unisys are ISG Digital Business Summit event sponsors.

Information Services Group (ISG)), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said on Friday that leaders with Airbus, Swiss Re, Roche, Post Office Group, and other companies will gather for the third annual ISG Digital Business Summit DACH, Oct 7–8, in Frankfurt to discuss their plans and expectations for AI and other emerging technologies to improve customer and employee experience and drive growth.

The event is hosted by ISG, and recent research from the company showed that enterprises are less satisfied with their AI and automation engagements than with other technology-based provider services.

Iain Fisher, ISG director and host of the event, said, “Balancing the benefits and complexity of adopting emerging technologies is one of the top digital business challenges today. Even though our research shows a current gap between enterprise expectations and experience with AI, this is not uncommon among early adopters of emerging technologies. Companies will continue to invest in AI for competitive advantage, but they need guidance and strong partnerships to be successful.”

Fisher added, “Enterprise clients expect emerging technologies to ultimately deliver improved time to market, faster issue resolution and better operational efficiency, but they are unsure how to arrive at those desired results. There is a huge opportunity and expectation for service providers and partners to deliver insights into IT landscapes that can accommodate complex use cases and governance frameworks to mitigate bias in AI algorithms, protect user privacy and tackle other ethical considerations.”

ISG said that Zdravko Mladenov, former group chief digital and information officer at Post Office Group, will deliver the keynote address on the first day of the event and panel discussion with Dave Drodge, digital transformation lead for Roche, and Nick East, head of commerce advisory for VML, the global marketing and communications agency.

On day two of the event, Greg Ombach, senior vice president and group head of disruptive research and technology for Airbus, and Manu Pandey, vice president of customer experience for Swiss Re, will discuss how new AI-centric business models could upend industries worldwide in the panel discussion, “New Business Models: The Promise of Generative AI.”

Accenture and Unisys are ISG Digital Business Summit event sponsors, while CIOInsights, CIOReview, CIO TechWorld, Digital Workplace Group, Hifo.co, HRM Outlook, ICON Outlook, Procurement League, the Technology Business Management Council, and Telecom Reseller are media partners, the company said in a statement.

