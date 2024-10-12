Key Inflation Data Ahead: FXGuys ($FXG), SUI, And Solana Are Popular Investment Picks As TradFi Moves To Crypto

As traditional finance (TradFi) increasingly integrates with cryptocurrency, various investment options offer lucrative opportunities.

FXGuys ($FXG), Sui (SUI), and Solana (SOL) have become popular options for investors aiming to capitalize on the move from traditional markets to decentralized finance (DeFi).

FXGuys blends TradFi’s stability with DeFi’s innovation and growth potential. As key inflation data release approaches, these assets are gaining traction, with FXGuys leading the way with its groundbreaking “Trade2Earn” model.

FXGuys: A High-Growth Project Revolutionizing TradFi

FXGuys is a massive project within the TradFi and DeFi sector. Interestingly, the project has grown quickly, with its presale raising over $1.4 million.

FXGuys incorporates the reliability of traditional finance (TradFi) with DeFi’s massive growth potential. Furthermore, it mixes the structure and stability of TradFi with the advanced features and accessibility of decentralized finance.

At the center of the FXGuys project is its ability to guarantee that forex trading is accessible to retail traders worldwide. Its investment model supports forex trading through decentralized protocols.

That way, retail investors can participate in high-level financial markets previously reserved for whales and institutional investors.

A notable feature that makes FXGuys outstanding in online trading is its “Trade2Earn” model. FXGuys allows users to earn $FXG tokens for every trade executed. Therefore, it develops a dynamic trading environment that rewards every activity and maintains the platform’s operations via user engagement.

The Trade2Earn concept is ideal for users who enjoy active trading and those constantly looking for rewards.

Circle’s USDC Stablecoin Launch Boosts Sui Network

On October 9, 2024, Circle’s USDC stablecoin was made natively available on the Sui network. This incorporation, announced through separate press releases by Circle & the Sui Foundation, will boost the Sui ecosystem by improving user experience and increasing liquidity.

Previously, Sui network users had access to a ‘bridged’ version of USDC, wUSDC, which was transferred from Ethereum through Wormhole. Nonetheless, Circle noted that its decision to offer native USDC directly on the platform was underpinned by the bridged USDC’s growth and the role Wormhole played in it.

On October 10, SUI was trading at $1.88, down 3.73% in the past week. Analysts say SUI will rise to $2.28 this month, supported by developments on its network. Thus, it has become a popular investment option as TradFi shifts into crypto.

Solana Surges to 100 Million Active Addresses

Solana’s monthly active address count has increased to over 100 million, setting a new all-time high for the network, based on Artemis Terminal data. This development marks a considerable growth from the 509,000 monthly active addresses recorded at the beginning of 2024.

Nonetheless, supporting data indicates that most active wallets on Solana do not hold any SOL tokens. Critics attribute the quick growth to bots artificially inflating the metrics, an allegation often linked to Solana’s success.

Despite the massive increase in active users, a majority of the accounts have nil balances, which raises questions about the legitimacy of the rapid growth.

On October 10, SOL was trading at $139.44, down 1.15% in the past week. Analysts say SOL will rise to $153.27 this month, supported by developments on its network.

FXGuys Leads Market Gains as TradFi Moves to Crypto

As the financial sector keeps shifting from traditional finance (TradFi) to crypto, FXGuys, SUI, and Solana stand out as compelling investment opportunities.

FXGuys’ innovative “Trade2Earn” model is appealing to traders with the potential to earn multiple rewards, while SUI and Solana have recorded developments that make them appealing to investors.

FXGuys allows investors to participate in a trustless, decentralized environment that boosts the transparency and security of every transaction by using blockchain technology.

Despite the developments, FXGuys is dominating the crypto market with its massive growth potential.

Currently, in Stage 1 of its presale, $FXG is trading at $0.03, a 200% profit for the early traders. Interestingly, those who buy the token at the current stage will enjoy a 33% ROI once $FXG transitions to Stage 2 of its presale, priced at $0.04.

As a Stage 1 investor, you can receive a 233% profit when $FXG lists on mainstream markets at $0.10.

