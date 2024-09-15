Is The Hype Over On Bitcoin ETFs? Investors Spot Real Prospects On Chainlink And FXGuys

As the hype surrounding Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs fades, investors are shifting their focus toward promising alternatives like Chainlink (LINK) and FXGuys ($FXG) in its presale stage. Bitcoin ETFs are facing increased uncertainty, making investors diversify into the altcoin world.
Chainlink and FXGuys offer real prospects for stability and growth, attracting retail and institutional investors targeting new lucrative opportunities in the dynamic crypto space. Read on to learn more!
Bitcoin ETF Hype Fades as Investors Seek Stability Elsewhere
The Bitcoin ETF hype seems to be fading, with investors looking elsewhere to invest. Notably, the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT has struggled to maintain momentum after a bullish start to 2024. Although this ETF is around 22.08% year-to-date, it has lost about 20.94% in the past six months.
After the initial surge following the January 11 launch, IBIT has dropped, leaving investors wondering why the hype around Bitcoin ETFs has faded. Many analysts, including Peter Schiff, are bearish on these ETFs and believe the market might collapse in the coming years due to a lack of defined utility.
From the technical angle, things seem gloomy for BTC ETFs, with indicators pointing to strong bearish trends. As Bitcoin ETFs also encounter increased scrutiny, investors may need to prepare for more turbulence.
On September 11, Bitcoin was trading at $57,633.97, down 0.81% in the past week. Experts say BTC will rise to $61,315.14 this month, underpinned by increased buying pressure despite the fading Bitcoin ETF market.
Since the Bitcoin market is expected to face some turbulence, investors are also turning to a new coin to stabilize their portfolios.
Chainlink Whale Resurfaces After 595 Days, Sparking Optimism
A dormant Chainlink whale recently executed transactions on the blockchain. After 595 days of inactivity, the whale resumed transactions on September 10, 2024, withdrawing LINK tokens worth millions of dollars from the Binance exchange.
The whale transactions come amid negative sentiments surrounding the Chainlink network, resulting in recent price drops for LINK. Based on Lookonchain data, this whale withdrew 363,814 LINK, worth $3.81 million, on September 10.
This abrupt transfer of funds now raises questions about what drives the investor’s decision and the impact on LINK in the future. This Chainlink whale movement correlates with an accumulation stage as investors prepare for a price surge.
Whenever investors move crypto funds from exchanges into their wallets, they are ready to hold these tokens long-term. The renewed optimism by Chainlink whales could help increase the token’s adoption rate and value.
On September 11, LINK was trading at $10.43, up 0.91% in the past week. Analysts say LINK will rise to $12.43 in September, supported by increased whale activity. However, with the volatility in the market, investors are turning to a new coin in its presale to balance their portfolios.
FXGuys Revolutionizes Crypto Trading with Its Decentralized Platform
FXGuys is a decentralized FX platform dominating the crypto trading space. Its many appealing features have convinced analysts to declare it one of the best investments in 2024. This platform is designed with security and privacy components enhanced by advanced technology to help operate FXGuys’ decentralized finance (DeFi) platform efficiently.
Interestingly, FXGuys has rewards and capital that have helped attract many investors. Its huge portfolio of tradable products is well-developed to cater to the community. Furthermore, FXGuys has analytical tools and accounts that publish learning materials, trading strategies, news, and other important materials to help traders earn significant profits.
The project is fueled by a utility ERC-20 token, $FXG, that offers holders governance voting rights. Furthermore, the $FXG token allows holders to access many benefits, including trading discounts and rev share, among others. Anyone wondering whether the project is legitimate can rest assured knowing that Soken audited the $FXG smart contract.
Moreover, FXGuys is ready to support a wide base of investors since it supports over 100 local currencies. Also, more investors are diving into the $FXG market due to its increased privacy since the project does not involve KYC checks.
This emerging project has a supply of 835,000,000 $FXG tokens offered to investors in strategic allotments. Interestingly, its seed funding round sold out in 24 hours, where only FXGuys email subscribers acquired the $FXG token at $0.010.
$FXG is currently in the private sale phase, trading at $0.015, a 50% profit for the seed funding round investors. The project’s official Stage 1 public sale will begin within ten days. In that context, the current investors will enjoy a 100% ROI after $FXG transitions to Stage 1 of its public sale, valued at $0.030.
As Bitcoin ETFs encounter growing uncertainty and fading hype, investors have turned to Chainlink and FXGuys to diversify their investments.
Chainlink’s whale activity signals renewed optimism in crypto, while FXGuys stands as a major decentralized platform for investors to engage in crypto trading. The two assets offer opportunities for massive stability and growth.
Investors who join the presale in the ongoing private sale phase are guaranteed to receive over 566% in returns once the presale concludes and $FXG launches on multiple exchanges at a price of $0.10.
