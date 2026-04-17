Kansas Astronomer Names Asteroid 6969 Krypto

Scranton, Kansas – April 17, 2026 – Gary Hug, the dedicated backyard astronomer operating Sandlot Observatory in rural Kansas, has added another achievement to his impressive record of minor planet discoveries.

Hug has been credited with the discovery of a newly numbered asteroid, officially designated (6969) Krypto.

The object, a main-belt asteroid approximately 3–5 kilometers in diameter, was first detected by Hug during routine observations at his home-built observatory using a 22-inch reflector telescope. After submitting precise astrometric measurements to the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center and confirming the orbit over multiple oppositions, the asteroid received its permanent number.

As the credited discoverer, Hug exercised his naming privilege and proposed “Krypto” in honor of Krypto the Superdog, Superman’s faithful canine companion from DC Comics.

“I’ve always been a fan of classic superhero stories,” said Hug. “Krypto the Superdog has been a symbol of loyalty, strength, and adventure since he first appeared in the comics. Naming this asteroid after him felt like a fun way to celebrate both the wonder of space exploration and a bit of childhood nostalgia. It’s a reminder that astronomy can be serious science while still allowing room for joy and creativity.”

Hug also shared the news in a post on X through his account @garyhug_.

Hug, a machinist by trade and longtime member of the Northeast Kansas Amateur Astronomers’ League, has discovered hundreds of asteroids over the years, including several near-Earth objects such as 2013 AS27.

He has also twice received the The Planetary Society’s Gene Shoemaker Near-Earth Object Grant to upgrade his equipment and expand his search capabilities.

The name (6969) Krypto has been formally reviewed and approved by the IAU’s Working Group Small Body Nomenclature, following standard guidelines that allow cultural and fictional references when they are non-offensive and well-justified.

“This is a perfect example of how amateur astronomers continue to make meaningful contributions to our understanding of the solar system,” said a spokesperson for the Minor Planet Center. “Discoverers like Gary Hug not only help catalog the asteroid population but also bring a personal touch to the naming process that connects science with popular culture.”

(6969) Krypto orbits the Sun in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and poses no threat to Earth. (6969) Krypto orbits the Sun in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and poses no threat to Earth.

The full official citation submitted by Hug reads: The full official citation submitted by Hug reads:

“(6969) Krypto is named after Krypto the Superdog, the heroic canine companion of Superman in DC Comics. Just as Krypto possesses superpowers and protects his owner, this asteroid represents the enduring human fascination with exploring the unknown reaches of space.”

About Gary Hug and Sandlot Observatory

Gary Hug built Sandlot Observatory behind his home near Scranton. Despite lacking a formal degree in astronomy, his passion and persistence have led to numerous contributions to minor planet science, including tens of thousands of observations submitted to the Minor Planet Center. Planet Center.

Media Contact:

Gary Hug X/Twitter: https://x.com/GaryHug_

Sandlot Observatory

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