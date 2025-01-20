Jumio Adds Gaming to its Services in 2025

Jumio has added gaming to its services in 2025.

Takeaway Points

Jumio has added gaming to its services in 2025.

The company has also launched eKYC checks.

The eKYC checks are available for more than 50 countries.

What did Jumio add?

Jumio, the leading provider of automated, AI-driven biometric identity verification, risk signals, and compliance solutions, said on Monday that it has added to its comprehensive portfolio of offerings tailor-made for the global gaming, gambling, and sports betting market. These industry-leading developments are designed to provide an exceptional onboarding experience for players while upholding trust, safety, and compliance standards, and also demonstrate Jumio’s commitment to responsible gaming.

Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO, said, “By leveraging Jumio, gaming operators around the world can offer a winning user experience while helping safeguard their platforms, meet compliance requirements, protect their reputations, and meet the challenges of this rapidly growing and changing market in 2025 and beyond.”

Philipp Pointner, Jumio’s chief of digital identity, commented, “We believe that 2025 is the year digital identity will go fully mainstream, and with so many people using digital IDs in their daily lives, first impressions will be shaped that could make or break it for gaming platforms, both the ones operating in Brazil and European operators looking to expand into Latin America.”

Why did they choose Brazil?

Jumio said that Brazil is one country that has shifted toward digital identity, driven by regulatory and consumer demands, and now it accepts CNH Digital, the digital version of Brazil’s national driver’s license, with over 50 million users to date. This enables businesses in and beyond the gaming space to make onboarding even easier for new users.

Jumio launches eKYC checks.

The company has also launched eKYC Checks, a new risk signal designed to provide additional reassurance that end users are who they say they are by validating one or two matches of a name, address, or date of birth through one or two independent data sources, the report stated.

Availability

According to the report, the eKYC checks are available for more than 50 countries. eKYC checks help businesses comply with the European Union’s AML and KYC regulations to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides advanced identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.