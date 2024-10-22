Ivanti Unveils Neurons for an App Control Solution to Boost Endpoint Security

Ivanti has unveiled neurons for app control solutions to boost endpoint security.

Takeaway Points

Ivanti unveils neurons for app control solutions to boost endpoint security.

Ivanti released new analytics in the Ivanti Neurons platform and new features for Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management to enhance security and ensure compliance.

Ivanti Neurons for App Control plays a crucial role in preventing malware and zero-day attacks by blocking the launch of suspicious and unauthorized applications.

Ivanti Neurons for App Control

Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, on Tuesday introduced Ivanti Neurons for App Control, which safeguards devices from unauthorized applications.

The tech company said it released new analytics in the Ivanti Neurons platform and new features for Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management to enhance security and ensure compliance. With Ivanti’s innovations and focus on exposure management, organizations can proactively safeguard themselves in today’s complex and evolving threat landscape.

Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, Ivanti’s Chief Product Officer, said, “In today’s evolving threat landscape, organizations require visibility and control over their applications and endpoints. Our launch of Ivanti Neurons for App Control and recent updates to existing solutions provide customers with the necessary tools to proactively defend against threats, ensure compliance and make informed decisions to enhance their overall security posture. These advancements showcase our dedication to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions that effectively aid organizations in managing their cyber risks.”

Reason behind the Launch

Ivanti explained that organizations are witnessing a fast-growing ecosystem of IT assets on their networks, making attack surfaces bigger and more difficult than ever. According to Ivanti research, more than one in three IT professionals say they are less prepared to detect threats and respond to incidents compared to one year ago. In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, organizations must prioritize staying ahead of the escalating threats they face by proactively managing their exposure and controlling their applications.

What role does Ivanti Neurons play in App Control?

Ivanti Neurons for App Control plays a crucial role in preventing malware and zero-day attacks by blocking the launch of suspicious and unauthorized applications. By examining file ownership and applying granular privilege management, it prevents unknown applications from running, helping ensure a secure and controlled environment. Leveraging cloud-based architecture, it enables remote management of endpoints, even those outside the corporate network, Ivanti said.

About Ivanti

Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and elevate employees’ experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons – a cloud-scale, intelligent hyperautomation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet.