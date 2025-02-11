ITD Swaziland: Driving International Trade and Economic Growth in Eswatini

The International Trade Department (ITD) of Eswatini, accessible at itdswaziland.org, serves as a pivotal institution in promoting and managing the nation’s external trade interests. Operating under the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Trade, the ITD is dedicated to identifying and securing international market opportunities, facilitating their optimal utilization by the people of Eswatini.The ITD envisions itself as a center of excellence, advancing Eswatini’s trade interests both regionally and globally. Its mission focuses on the identification and securing of external market opportunities, ensuring these are effectively exploited to benefit the nation’s populace.

Vision and Mission

The ITD envisions itself as a center of excellence, advancing Eswatini’s trade interests both regionally and globally. Its mission focuses on the identification and securing of external market opportunities, ensuring these are effectively exploited to benefit the nation’s populace.

Core Functions

The ITD’s core functions encompass several key areas:

Trade Negotiations and Coordination : Serving as the negotiator and focal point for Eswatini’s regional and multilateral trade relations.

Export Strategy Analysis and Implementation : Developing and executing strategies to enhance Eswatini’s export performance.

Product and Service Identification : Discovering new exportable products and services to diversify the nation’s trade portfolio.

Support Services for Exporters : Providing essential services to exporters to facilitate their entry and success in international markets.

Trade Information Dissemination : Offering information on global market opportunities to local businesses.

Trade Fair Coordination : Organizing and participating in regional and international trade fairs, including the Swaziland International Trade Fair (SITF).



Membership and Trade Agreements

Eswatini, through the ITD, is an active participant in several regional and international trade organizations:

World Trade Organization (WTO) : Engaging in global trade discussions and agreements.

Southern African Development Community (SADC) : Collaborating with neighboring countries to promote regional trade.

Southern African Customs Union (SACU) : Participating in customs agreements to facilitate smoother trade flows.

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) : Implementing strategies to enhance trade within the African continent.

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) : Working towards a unified market in the region.

Publications and Resources

The ITD offers a range of publications to assist businesses and individuals in navigating trade regulations and opportunities:

Value Added Tax Act 2011

Trade Statistics 2015

Standards and Quality Act

Procurement Act 2011

Income Tax Order

Customs and Excise Act 1971

Competition Act 2007

Application Procedures for an Import Rebate Certificate

Revenue Authority Act

These documents provide comprehensive information on the legal and procedural frameworks governing trade in Eswatini.

Opportunities and Support

The ITD is committed to fostering trade development by offering various opportunities and support mechanisms:

Quality Awards : Recognizing businesses that adhere to high standards in their products and services.

Educational Resources : Providing access to explanatory materials and e-learning platforms, such as WTO e-learning courses.

Consultancy Services : Offering expert advice to businesses looking to expand their trade activities.

Employment Opportunities : Announcing job openings within the department to attract skilled professionals.

The International Trade Department remains a cornerstone in Eswatini’s economic development, striving to enhance the nation’s trade capabilities and integration into the global market.The ITD envisions itself as a center of excellence, advancing Eswatini’s trade interests both regionally and globally. Its mission focuses on the identification and securing of external market opportunities, ensuring these are effectively exploited to benefit the nation’s populace.