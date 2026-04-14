Is Your OPC UA Implementation Actually Secure? A Consultant’s Checklist

In the fast-paced changing world of industrialization, security is the key aspect for effective automation. In today’s world where industries integrate their operations with IIoT Solutions, there is a dire need for OPC UA Servers for automation solutions. The only problem that may arise with the use of OPC UA is the actual security of your configuration. Let us take a consultant’s checklist to assess our OPC UA security configuration.

1. Have you Enabled Secure Endpoints?

Not all OPC UA configurations can be considered secure by default. Make sure that your OPC UA server uses secure endpoints with security policies such as:

Basic256Sha256

Sign & Encrypt modes

Do not use security mode “None” since it can be a huge risk to your business.

2. Adequate Management of Certificates

OPC UA’s security is built upon certificates. Ensure that:

All client and server certificates are legitimate and have been verified

Any expired certificates are either deleted or replaced

An adequate certificate authority (CA) management policy is in place

Inadequate management of certificates may make the most sophisticated IIoT solutions vulnerable.

3. Effective Authentication Mechanisms

Your solution must provide adequate user authentication:

Use username/password with adequate policies

Certification-based authentication is recommended

Role-based access control (RBAC) must be implemented

This guarantees that only authorized individuals will be able to communicate with your OPC UA Server.

4. Network Segmentation and Firewall Protection

OPC UA security goes far beyond the application level. Make sure that:

Networks used by industry are segregated from information technology networks

Firewalls block any unnecessary traffic

OPC UA port traffic is properly monitored

This is particularly critical in scaling up IIoT solutions at various locations.

5. Periodic Security Reviews and Updates

Securing your OPC UA implementation is an ongoing process. You should periodically:

Conduct reviews of your OPC UA settings

Perform updates on server software

Check log files for any anomalies

6. Data Encryption & Integrity Checks

Make sure that:

Data transmission involves encryption

Message signing capability is active for tamper resistance

That will ensure a safe and effective communication network within your industrial network.

7. Integration into Your Organization’s IT/OT Security Frameworks

When designing your OPC UA protocol implementation, consider integrating it into existing security policies. The seamless integration of IT and OT solutions enhances resilience, particularly when using IIoT Solutions.

Importance of Expert Consultation

Securing an OPC UA architecture may require specialized knowledge. Professional consultation can be extremely helpful in such cases. Companies such as Eclatron offer a range of solutions, including safe, scalable, and future-proof industrial communication networks. Eclatron’s experience lies in deploying OPC UA Servers and implementing IIoT Solutions.

Conclusion

Implementing a secure OPC UA system is more than having encryption; it involves taking an integrated approach to industrial security. Using the above checklist by this consultant will guarantee that the OPC UA server not only performs its duties but also stands firm against any new attack techniques.

In the face of digital transformation in different sectors of the industry, the focus should be on securing IIoT solutionsIn the face of digital transformation in different sectors of the industry, the focus should be on securing IIoT solutions.