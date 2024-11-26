Interview with Brayden Beavis, Founder, Your Salon Support

This is an interview with Brayden Beavis, Founder of Your Salon Support.

Brayden, can you tell us a bit about yourself and your journey to becoming a digital marketing expert in the beauty and hair salon industry?

Well, it all started on a dark and stormy night… and I’m not joking! I was working in the yachting industry, which, for the record, is tough to break into if you’re new, or ‘green’ as they say. On one particularly rough night sailing past the Gulf of Lion, with waves crashing against the ship, I had a moment of clarity: this wasn’t for me.

So, I flew home to Australia and studied video games. I eventually joined a small gaming studio and later landed a role at a crypto gaming startup. Being one of the first few employees, I witnessed our team grow from around 30 to 300, and my role expanded from QA Tester to Quality-Engineering Manager. I learned how to build teams, automate testing processes, and create efficiency in digital-product pipelines.

Around this time, I had a chance to help project-manage a new salon business’s website and process automation, and I discovered how much potential digital had in the hair-and-beauty industry. I was hooked. I loved seeing how digital could help salons grow and achieve their best.

And yes, back to yachting—I mentioned it because it taught me the hustle, something crucial to building Your Salon Support. Every experience along the way, from the yachting grind to scaling a startup, has given me skills that I’ve woven together to help salons use digital to grow their businesses.

What pivotal moments or decisions led you to specialize in digital marketing for hair salons?

I think a key decision was realizing that, despite working in fast-paced industries, what really motivated me was helping community-oriented businesses to actually use the methods that enterprise companies use to grow. The salon industry felt to me like it has never had many processes or learnings brought into it from tech that has really stuck, and I just see this endless potential for growth pulling in these tried-and-true methods. From that realization, I decided to pour my energy into creating strategies specifically for salons, helping them leverage digital to become industry famous.

You mentioned the importance of having a marketing plan and avoiding generic templates. Can you elaborate on how a hair salon owner can pinpoint their brand’s unique selling proposition and translate that into a compelling online presence?

Sometimes it can be overwhelming to think about this, but it is very easy. Start by answering this one question: what do you do differently from the salon down the road? Think about it like this—maybe nobody does curly hair like you. THAT is your unique selling proposition. Or, if you are some sort of genius in suburbia, maybe you partnered with a daycare provider to set up an area in the salon so that when moms come to the space, they know they really get to relax.

So, look closely at what your clients value and where your services naturally meet their lives. Once you’ve nailed down that key benefit, make it the focus of your online presence—share photos, client testimonials, and posts that showcase this unique touch. That way, potential clients will see exactly why your salon is made for them, setting you apart from the start.

In your experience, what are some common misconceptions hair salon owners have about digital marketing, and how can they overcome these to achieve better results?

Many salon owners think they can put off digital marketing, planning to get to it later. But here’s the thing—delaying it often means missing out on the chance to build your brand, create an online community, and connect with clients looking for businesses like yours right now. Another misconception is expecting instant results. It’s like saying you’re going to build a house but you expect it to be ready to move into tomorrow.

Digital marketing is a long game, and starting now means you’re laying the foundation, building an audience, creating trust, and establishing a reputation that will grow over time. To see real results, start small and stay consistent. Even basics like setting up Google My Business, posting regularly on Instagram, or collecting client reviews will get the ball rolling, helping you avoid the scramble of playing catch-up later. Digital marketing is about building something strong and lasting. Like they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

You’ve had success using influencer marketing. How can smaller salons with limited budgets leverage this strategy effectively without breaking the bank?

For smaller salons with limited budgets, influencer marketing can still be super-effective by using a “contra” approach. Instead of paying them, just offer services. Message local influencers who have a strong following in your local area and invite them in for a free service in exchange for a post or a story about their experience. It’s a win-win. They get pampered, and you get real, authentic content that reaches potential clients in your area without blowing your budget. Just make sure the terms are clear before they come in and everything is in writing.

You talked about the death of purely organic social media strategies. Can you share a specific example of a paid social media campaign that worked exceptionally well for a hair salon and explain why it was successful?

Yes—MAMAWEST. We ran a particularly strong launch campaign for this salon and saw a massive 25% increase in total database leads captured, and a 500% ROAS. It was successful because the content strategy was so strong, so we assumed that by putting paid media behind the content and getting it in front of as many local eyes as possible over several weeks, we would be able to convert into leads and bookings.

Our assumption was correct. If we had left it for organic, we might have had a surge, but for small social accounts, I find paid is the best way to build brand awareness consistently.

Many salon owners struggle with consistency in their marketing efforts. What practical tips can you offer for staying organized, motivated, and consistent with digital marketing activities?

I mean, I get it. We’re all busy these days prioritizing our clients and teams. I use Buffer, which allows me to plan and automate posts ahead of time. It’s a game-changer as it means I get to post to 7 channels. And for motivation, keep in mind that marketing is what brings in new clients! Think of it as a part of your client experience, just like a great haircut or color.

Just set small, achievable goals, like aiming for two posts a week, and celebrate those wins. When you see how these consistent efforts lead to new bookings, it becomes easier to stay motivated.

Beyond social media and paid advertising, what other digital marketing channels have you found effective for reaching and engaging potential clients for hair salons?

Hosting events can be a fantastic way for salons to connect with clients and bring in new faces. Think about it – a themed party where people can eat, network, and get their hair done. People love trying samples and learning how to use products properly, and a launch party makes it exciting and interactive. The most important thing is that you are capturing their data to engage with them later.

Looking ahead, what emerging trends or technologies in digital marketing excite you most, particularly for the hair and beauty industry?

Platforms like TikTok and Instagram are evolving into shopping destinations, enabling salons to showcase services and products directly within social media, streamlining the purchasing process. I’m particularly excited to see this launch in Australia.

Thanks for sharing your knowledge and expertise. Is there anything else you’d like to add?

We have a show on Instagram called “Can We Go Live?” and it’s a place where we bring beauty and marketing together to make you laugh. Follow us @yoursalonsupport