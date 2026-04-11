Insure Stack Launches Following Mulligan Acquisition, Aiming to Redefine Insurance Automation With AI

The insurance industry has been undergoing a steady but undeniable digital transformation over the past decade. As technology continues to reshape financial services, insurance companies and brokerages are increasingly searching for ways to modernize their internal workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and reduce operational bottlenecks. In line with this accelerating movement, Insure Stack has officially launched following the acquisition and rebranding of Mulligan, an AI-powered automation platform originally created for the commercial insurance sector.

This transition represents far more than a simple name change. It marks the beginning of a broader vision one where artificial intelligence and smart automation tools become the foundation for efficient, scalable, and modern insurance operations. Insure Stack, now backed by the experience and industry understanding of Prestige Trucking Insurance, is positioning itself as a next-generation solution capable of transforming how insurance teams handle their daily work.

The Evolution From Mulligan to Insure Stack

Mulligan began as a highly specialized AI tool designed to solve some of the insurance industry’s biggest workflow challenges. Insurance brokers spend countless hours collecting quotes, comparing documents, analyzing policies, preparing proposals, and processing commission statements. While essential, these tasks are traditionally time-consuming, repetitive, and prone to human error.

Mulligan’s creators recognized that automation could significantly streamline this process. Their platform was designed to take over routine insurance tasks, thereby reducing the workload on brokers and allowing them to spend more time building relationships with clients and handling complex cases.

That vision caught the attention of Prestige Trucking Insurance, a company deeply familiar with operational challenges faced by insurance teams. Recognizing Mulligan’s potential and scalability, Prestige Trucking Insurance acquired the platform and reintroduced it as Insure Stack a more robust, strategically positioned, and industry-aligned solution.

Why the Acquisition Matters

This acquisition brings together two powerful components:

Advanced AI Technology

Mulligan’s automation capabilities now form the technological backbone of Insure Stack. These include:

Automated quoting and rate comparisons

Rapid policy analysis and extraction

Document comparison to identify coverage differences

Automated proposal generation

Commission statement reconciliation

By automating these time-intensive tasks, Insure Stack teams help operate faster, more accurately, and with significantly fewer administrative burdens.

Deep Insurance Industry Expertise

Prestige Trucking Insurance brings years of hands-on operational experience. This firsthand knowledge of how insurance workflows truly function allows Insure Stack to offer solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also genuinely useful in real-world insurance environments.

Together, the rebrand represents a blending of innovation and practicality something many insurance automation startups struggle to achieve.

A Platform Designed for Real Insurance Challenges

Unlike generic automation tools, Insure Stack focuses specifically on insurance workflows. The platform’s features were designed after observing how brokers, agencies, and carriers operate on a day-to-day basis. This industry-specific approach is one of the key reasons the rebrand is gaining attention.

Automating Quotes and Underwriting Tasks

One of the biggest bottlenecks in insurance is the quoting process. Insure Stack’s AI can gather and analyze quotes much faster than manual methods, reducing turnaround times and helping brokers serve clients more efficiently.

Simplifying Policy & Document Analysis

Insurance documents are often lengthy and filled with complex language. Insure Stack utilizes AI to extract important information, highlight key areas, and simplify comparisons between policies something that previously took significant manual effort.

Eliminating Errors Through Automation

Administrative errors can be costly and lead to compliance issues. By reducing human involvement in repetitive tasks, the platform minimizes mistakes and improves accuracy across workflows.

Enhancing Team Productivity

With AI handling routine tasks, brokers and support staff can refocus on higher-value activities such as advising clients, building relationships, and closing new deals.

A Strong Partnership for Future Growth

The Insure Stack launch is backed by a unified team that includes members from the original Mulligan development group as well as seasoned insurance executives. This partnership aims to drive innovation while ensuring that the platform remains grounded in real industry needs.

The team has emphasized that the mission remains consistent: to modernize insurance operations and help agencies work smarter through intelligent automation.

A New Chapter in Insurance Technology

The launch of Insure Stack signals a major shift in how insurance companies can embrace AI without needing to overhaul their entire infrastructure. By offering tools that directly integrate with existing processes, the platform reduces adoption friction and makes automation accessible to organizations of all sizes.

As digital transformation accelerates across all financial sectors, insurance companies that adopt AI-driven tools like Insure Stack will likely experience improved efficiency, better client service, and greater scalability.

With strong leadership, advanced technology, and a clear understanding of industry pain points, Insure Stack is positioned to become a significant player in the insurtech landscape.