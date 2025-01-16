Can you share a bit about your background and how you transitioned into Web3?

Certainly! My journey began with a foundation in computer science and business from Liberty University, where I graduated with a double major and honed my skills in programming and project management. After college, I took on roles that allowed me to blend technical expertise with leadership, starting as a Technical Project Manager and later transitioning into software engineering roles.

I gained significant experience working on innovative AI solutions during my time at Stratifyd and building applications at scale at AWS. At AWS, I was part of a specialized team building internal auditing and workflow orchestration platforms, which gave me a deep appreciation for scalability and efficiency in tech systems.

However, my true passion for blockchain and decentralized technologies emerged when I founded Cyberscape Labs. Here, I focused on designing and developing gas-efficient smart contracts for EVM-based blockchains. This hands-on experience in Web3 development sparked my interest in the potential of autonomous systems and decentralized ecosystems.

Joining WORLD3 felt like a natural next step. It allowed me to combine my technical expertise from AWS with my entrepreneurial drive in the blockchain space. At WORLD3, I’m excited to help shape the future of Autonomous Worlds by leveraging AI to create dynamic, self-sustaining ecosystems powered by cutting-edge technology.

Can you give us a brief overview of WORLD3 and its vision?

Absolutely! WORLD3 is building a groundbreaking ecosystem of AI-powered autonomous agents designed to transform the way people interact with technology and each other. Our vision is to create “Autonomous Worlds” where AI Agents can manage themselves, collaborate seamlessly, and enable creators, businesses, and users to unlock unprecedented potential. From managing social media to launching decentralized projects, WORLD3 is redefining the boundaries of what’s possible with AI and Web3.

Can you tell us about the upcoming AI Agent Builder and its role in this ecosystem?

The AI Agent Builder is the cornerstone of our ecosystem. Launching as a preview in Q1 2025, it allows users to design and deploy fully customizable AI Agents. With WORLD3’s native utility token, $WAI, users can personalize their agents by setting unique names, avatars, and Knowledge Packs, which empower the agents to specialize in specific domains. The platform also supports Skill Plugins, enabling agents to access millions of applications and services, making them versatile and highly capable.

What kinds of tasks can these AI Agents perform?

AI Agents are designed to be incredibly versatile. They can manage social media accounts like Twitter, automate community engagement on platforms like Discord, generate images, write code, deploy smart contracts, and even launch Web3 projects, including tokens, NFTs, and games.

What differentiates WORLD3 from other AI platforms?

What sets WORLD3 apart is our focus on creating a fully interoperable and autonomous ecosystem. Our AI Agents are not just a tool that runs a NLP function; they are dynamic entities, similar to a human, with their own personality, capable of self-learning, collaboration, and adaptation. With Skill Plugins and Knowledge Packs, users can continuously enhance their agents’ capabilities. Moreover, our emphasis on Web3 integration means these agents can operate seamlessly in decentralized environments, unlocking opportunities that traditional AI platforms cannot offer. Some of the key features of WORLD3’s AI Agents are:

Secure Integration with Web2 and Web3 Apps : WORLD3’s WORLD AI Protocol enables agents to seamlessly connect with popular platforms like Twitter, Discord, and decentralized applications, allowing users to manage accounts, analyze trends, and even participate in on-chain games autonomously.

: WORLD3’s WORLD AI Protocol enables agents to seamlessly connect with popular platforms like Twitter, Discord, and decentralized applications, allowing users to manage accounts, analyze trends, and even participate in on-chain games autonomously. Advanced Planning and Execution : Unlike single-task AI systems, WORLD3’s AI Agents autonomously create detailed, multi-step plans to achieve complex goals. Powered by the WORLD3 AI Agent Planning Module, these agents can execute strategies like managing a crypto portfolio or coordinating a marketing campaign.

: Unlike single-task AI systems, WORLD3’s AI Agents autonomously create detailed, multi-step plans to achieve complex goals. Powered by the WORLD3 AI Agent Planning Module, these agents can execute strategies like managing a crypto portfolio or coordinating a marketing campaign. 24/7 Self-Managed Workforce : WORLD3’s AI Agents operate independently, continuously learning and improving through Skill Plugins and Knowledge Packs. From generating daily crypto analysis reports to handling social media campaigns, these agents enhance productivity while reducing manual workload.

: WORLD3’s AI Agents operate independently, continuously learning and improving through Skill Plugins and Knowledge Packs. From generating daily crypto analysis reports to handling social media campaigns, these agents enhance productivity while reducing manual workload. Coordinated Multi-Agent AI-AW: The platform’s AI Agents collaborate seamlessly to tackle multifaceted tasks, such as launching Web3 projects or managing decentralized ecosystems, by dynamically adapting strategies and leveraging their specialized skills.

You mentioned $WAI tokens. How do they fit into WORLD3’s ecosystem?

$WAI is the backbone of the WORLD3 ecosystem. These native utility tokens allows users to create and operate AI Agents, acquire Skill Plugins and Knowledge Packs, and access a variety of applications within the platform. Additionally, $WAI fuels monetization opportunities for users, allowing creators to partner with brands, manage sponsored campaigns, and generate new revenue streams through their AI Agents. We’ve also announced a $WAI Token Airdrop for Q1 2025, which is an exciting way to engage early adopters and grow our community.

Can you share more about the future of WORLD3?

We’re working on enabling AI Agents to self-manage relationships, exchange skills, and coordinate efforts autonomously. Imagine a world where AI Agents can launch entire Web3 projects like meme tokens, manage communities, and operate as independent entities. Our ultimate goal is to create a dynamic, AI-driven future where innovation and collaboration thrive, powered by WORLD3.

For our interested readers, how can they participate in the upcoming $WAI Airdrop?

WORLD3 is airdropping 150 Million $WAI tokens during the Token Generation Event (TGE) in Q1 2025, exclusively for Lumen and PSP holders. Lumens, the off-chain utility tokens in WORLD3, can be earned by participating in ecosystem activities.

Six ways to get involved:

Play the Crystal Caves Game: Mine blocks and earn rewards. Complete Missions: Complete missions on the WORLD3 QUEST Invite friends via the Referral Program Stake Land and SOUL Dragons: Earn Proof of Staking Points (PSPs) through Staking. Unlock Treasure in the WORLD3 Treasure (Coming Soon: Jan-2025) AI Agent Genesis Campaign (Coming Soon: Jan-2025)

The more Lumens you collect, the larger your share of the $WAI airdrop. Participate Now! https://world3.ai/airdrop