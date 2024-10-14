Innate Pharma has welcomed Jonathan Dickinson as new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board.

Innate Pharma welcomes Jonathan Dickinson as new CEO and Executive Board Chair.

This will be effective Nov 1, 2024.

Jonathan Dickinson will succeed Hervé Brailly, co-founder of the company, who was interim CEO, during the search process.

Innate Pharma SA (“Innate” or the “Company”) on Monday announced that its supervisory board has appointed Jonathan Dickinson as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Executive Board, effective November 1, 2024. Jonathan Dickinson succeeds Hervé Brailly, co-founder of the company, who was interim CEO, during the search process.

Irina Staatz-Granzer, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, commented, “I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Dickinson as our new Chief Executive Officer. Jonathan is a distinguished industry leader whose extensive experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, combined with his proven leadership abilities, make him the ideal choice to lead Innate Pharma. We are confident that his vision and strategic acumen will drive the advancement of our innovative immuno-oncology pipeline and position the Company for continued success in the next phase of its growth.”

Jonathan Dickinson, new Chief Executive Officer of Innate Pharma, said, “I am excited to join Innate Pharma, a pioneer in harnessing the power of the immune system to fight cancer, at a pivotal moment in the Company’s evolution. With a diverse pipeline spanning early-stage ADCs and ANKET® NK-cell engagers to more advanced programs like lacutamab and monalizumab, I look forward to working with the talented team at Innate to drive the Company’s innovative therapies forward. Together, we will continue to advance Innate Pharma’s mission to deliver transformative treatments for patients while creating value for employees, shareholders, and all our stakeholders.”

About Jonathan Dickinson

Jonathan Dickinson has recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Europe at Incyte, a role he held since 2016, Innate said. Before joining Incyte, he gained significant leadership experience through several senior positions at ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, a US oncology-focused biotechnology company, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. This followed a distinguished 13-year tenure at Hoffmann-La Roche, where he was instrumental in driving the success of several of the company’s flagship oncology therapies.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its innovative approach aims to harness the innate immune system through three therapeutic approaches: monoclonal antibodies, multi-specific NK Cell Engagers via its ANKET® (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) proprietary platform and Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC).

Innate’s portfolio includes lead proprietary program lacutamab, developed in advanced form of cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, monalizumab developed with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer, several ANKET® drug candidates to address multiple tumor types as well as IPH4502 a differentiated ADC in development in solid tumors.

Innate Pharma is a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as leading research institutions, to accelerate innovation, research and development for the benefit of patients.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.