IQVIA AI Solution Receives 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, announced on Thursday that Frost & Sullivan, a leading independent research and consulting firm, has awarded IQVIA with the 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for excellence in the global artificial intelligence (AI) quality and regulatory solutions space for the healthcare industry.

Frost & Sullivan’s annual Customer Value Leadership Award recognizes the company that offers products or services that customers find superior in overall price, performance, and quality. IQVIA was awarded this recognition for its Enterprise Quality Management System (eQMS), SmartSolve, which serves as a single source of truth ecosystem that simplifies the complexity of quality and regulatory compliance, IQVIA said.

Susan Hill, vice president of Global Product Management, Digital Products & Solutions, at IQVIA, remarked, “It is an honor to be recognized for our transformative artificial intelligence efforts in the quality and regulatory space. IQVIA empowers industry professionals with a leading Enterprise Quality Management solution that accelerates the provision of safe and effective care globally. This award is a testament to our focus on driving innovation and simplifying complex processes for our customers.”

Sankara Narayanan, industry director at Frost & Sullivan, commented, “IQVIA’s differentiated strategy combines intelligence-driven simplification, integration and automation to transform quality operations and drive efficiency for QA/RA professionals. With tailored, customer-centric solutions that leverage AI to streamline workflows, provide insights into individual activities and drive operational improvements, IQVIA prioritizes patient safety and enhances commercial performance.”

According to IQVIA, SmartSolve is an intelligence-driven platform that enables quality assurance and regulatory affairs professionals to improve patient safety, enhance product quality, drive commercial efficiency, process effectiveness, and maintain compliance. Similar to all IQVIA AI-powered solutions, IQVIA’s SmartSolve’s eQMS platform is grounded in IQVIA Healthcare-grade AI, AI engineered to meet the level of precision, speed, and trust required for life sciences and healthcare.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility, enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 88,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures.