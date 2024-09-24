Individual proxies explained: how they work, benefits, and why you need them

This post provides an overview of individual proxies, focusing on their function, benefits, and use cases. Individual proxies are private, meaning they are dedicated to a single user, unlike shared proxies which serve multiple users simultaneously. When using an individual proxy, all internet activity is routed through an intermediary server, enhancing privacy and security.

The key benefits of individual proxies include protecting personal data, preventing unauthorized access to your network, and enabling high-speed internet usage. They are useful in various contexts, such as bypassing geo-restrictions, managing multiple social media accounts, and conducting SEO research. Individual proxies are also widely used in businesses for securing corporate networks.

This article emphasizes the importance of choosing a reliable proxy provider and warns against the risks associated with using free or public proxies, which can compromise security. It concludes by noting that while proxies vary in benefits, individual proxies are a strong option for those prioritizing security and privacy.

What are individual proxies?

When exploring what a proxy is, you can find many ways to categorize them. Proxies can be divided into shared and individual types. Shared proxies are used by multiple users simultaneously, while individual proxies are private and provided exclusively to a single user.

How individual proxies work

On Wikipedia, you can find the following definition of a proxy server: “server application that acts as an intermediary between a client requesting a resource and the server providing that resource.” When connecting to a proxy, all your actions on the Internet are routed through an intermediary. If you want to connect to a website, you do not send a request directly to it but to a proxy server that redirects it to the desired site.

Benefits of using individual proxies

Individual proxies hide your personal data, which significantly increases your security. According to wikipedia, by a 2020 estimate, 55 percent of data breaches were caused by organized crime. Scammers often resort to attacks aimed at your devices. You can hide your local network behind a proxy and prevent it from being accessed externally.

If only you have a proxy connection, this allows you to work at high speed.

Use cases for individual proxies

Most often, proxies are used in bypassing an geo-block and allow you to view forbidden content on the computer, phone and other devices.

Proxy servers helps you get online safety and not to become a victim of the identity theft.

Do you need to have several accounts on one social network or other web services, but it’s prohibited by the company’s policy? In this case, proxy servers, for sure, will help in such a situation.

For SEO specialists, a proxy is an indispensable tool in research work. They can check how effective is the advertising campaign in different cities and countries.

Developers often use cloud storage. Amazon web services is one of the well-known web services, it provides many features that can protect your information. One of the security methods is proxy servers.

For business, a proxy server is also an important tool. You can use a proxy server as a firewall or web filter to protect against Internet threats on your corporate network.

Choosing the right individual proxy provider

Providing proxies to multiple people can reduce costs, but some proxy providers may sell access to a very large number of users to increase revenue. Take your time to test how fast the staff responds to your requests, and whether they offer 24/7 support. Don’t be afraid to ask them questions before buying. If they respond to you quickly and clearly, that’s a good sign.

If you are connecting through a free shared proxy, your security is at high risk! Be sure you don't use free public proxies!

Wrapping up

There is no easy answer to the question: which proxy should I use? The fact is, all proxies have their pros and cons. If you are concerned with personal information security, you should buy individual proxies.