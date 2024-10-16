MarsProxies: Affordable and Reliable IPs for All

Companies struggle to strike a balance between providing affordable products while upholding high quality levels. However, MarsProxies claims that this is its forte. Does the company live up to its assertions? To ease your search for reliable proxies, we’ve reviewed this vendor in every crucial aspect, including IP coverage, performance, and pricing.

Proxy Coverage and Types

At MarsProxies, you’ll find residential, datacenter, ISP, mobile, and sneaker proxies. Its pool of more than one million proxies, spread over 190 countries, is massive enough to handle your needs, from web scraping to global content access. MarsProxies has long been the go-to supplier of sneaker proxies. These, paired with shopping bots, simplify the process of scoring new shoe drops.

The company’s initiatives to provide customer satisfaction are clear. Its proxies boast an uptime rate of 99.9%, supporting both HTTP/HTTPS and SOCKS5 protocols. Moreover, residential and mobile proxies support automatic and custom rotations. It’s easy to see why MarsProxies has a 4.7/5 rating on Trustpilot.

Performance

One thing you’ll love about MarsProxies is transparency. The company’s status page displays crucial uptime information over the last 90 days, updated in real time. At the time of writing this article, the three indices (website, dashboard, and ultra residential proxies API) had uptimes of 99.66%, 99.97%, and 100%.

Online privacy is the number one thing we’re looking for with proxies, especially when using popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Tiktok. The same applies for shopping sites, namely Foot Locker and Nike. We personally tested MarsProxies products, and it’s no surprise that they performed as expected, giving us complete anonymity at every turn.

In terms of speed, MarsProxies surely walks the talk. You can expect average download and upload speeds of 67 Mbps with pings below 100 ms for ISP, datacenter, and sneaker proxies. These figures held a steady footing regardless of the proxy locations.

We need to highlight the provider’s mobile proxies. During tests, they performed remarkably well, with download and upload speeds in the range of 10 to 15 Mbps. Plus, you needn’t worry about bandwidth limits with MarsProxies. Unlike other providers, this company’s mobile proxies come with unlimited traffic.

Pricing

In contrast to other proxy providers, MarsProxies maintains affordability throughout its offerings. Here is a comprehensive view on pricing:

Residential Proxies – Starts at $4.99 per GB but goes as low as $3.16 per GB

Datacenter Proxies – Starts at $0.99 per proxy but goes as low as $0.89 per proxy

ISP Proxies – Starts at $1.39 per proxy but goes as low as $1.35 per proxy

Sneaker Proxies – Starts at $0.90 per proxy but goes as low as $0.86 per proxy

Mobile Proxies – Starts at $8.50 per day but goes as low as $2.93 per day

We believe pay-as-you-go systems are ideal for proxies, and that’s what you get with MarsProxies. The company’s prices are highly flexible, suiting every type of customer in terms of budget and needs. Users enjoy bulk discounts and non-expiring traffic regardless of proxy type. However, it’s important to note that MarsProxies does not offer free trials.

With residential proxies, any package you purchase gives you access to the entire pool of over one million proxies. The higher the number of GBs purchased, the bigger the discount. And don’t forget that traffic remains available until you spend it! With zero contracts and limitations, this proxy type is clearly a crowd favorite.

As for datacenter, ISP, and sneaker proxies, prices differ according to the number of proxies and plan duration. With mobile proxies, the amount charged for a fully dedicated IP depends on the leasing period. You have a choice between 1, 30, 60, and 90 days.

Usability

Proxy users, beginners and experts alike, will have an easy time navigating the MarsProxies dashboard. We love its clean and simple interface and design. Everything from purchasing to setting up proxies will feel like second nature from the get-go.

To ease things even further, MarsProxies provides a Chrome extension. We highly recommend using it to configure your proxies. The powerful extension also avails a data usage report, which provides useful performance details.

Support

We’re not willing to wait hours for tech support to get back to us whenever we face setup or connection issues. MarsProxies knows this. The company has invested heavily on 24/7 multi-channel support, offering help through email, Discord, and live chat. We tested it out on a weekend and got a response within 30 seconds.

MarsProxies also has a section on its website dedicated to integration tutorials, guides, and FAQs. You’ll also find helpful blog posts covering the latest on proxies and related topics.

Enjoy a Competitive Edge With MarsProxies

Let’s end where we began and reiterate the value of a company that doesn’t impose exorbitant prices for high-quality products. We believe MarsProxies has the potential to become one of the greats in the proxy arena. In terms of performance, customer support, and affordability, you really can’t ask for more. The lack of a free trial does miss the mark. However, testing the proxies only takes a small investment. If you’re looking for a competitive edge, MarsProxies is the way to go.